Happy Birthday Taimur: Soha Ali Khan pens sweet birthday wish for the birthday boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s child Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his sixth birthday today
Even though Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his birthday today, his proud mother and father Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had already celebrated a pre-birthday bash a few days ago. Kareena and Saif had decided the theme of the pre-birthday bash as ‘Star Wars’. The party was officially ‘declared’ as a huge hit’ by mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. Only yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and posted a photo of Taimur eating croissants.
Today, Soha Ali Khan (who happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law and Saif Ali Khan’s sister) took to social media and wished Taimur on social media by posting an extremely adorable Instagram Reel. She captioned the post as “We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni #happybirthday #timandinni”.
For those who are wondering what she was talking about or who she was referring to when she wrote ‘We are only a few months apart’, she was referring to her daughter Inaaya Kemmu who had featured in the video along with the birthday boy Taimur. The said video also featured a few heartfelt snippets from the childhood days of the two munchkins (Inaaya Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan). The background of the video had the famous track ‘Count On Me’ playing in the background.
Now, a bit about the professional front for Taimur Ali Khan’s parents- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. While Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next and the Indian adaptation of the Japanese Novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the much-talked about pan-India film ‘Adipurush’ which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.