Hardik and Ananya started following each other on Instagram, and this was when netizens started their guessing game

In Pic: Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday

Listen to this article What is brewing between Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday? Jasoos netizens start guessing game x 00:00

Hardik Pandya is making headlines because of his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Now, the ace cricketer is catching attention due to dating speculation with Ananya Panday. It was during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant when Ananya and Hardik had a gala time dancing together, and several videos of them circulated online.

This was the start of the rumours, but the dating speculation further caught fire when the duo started following each other on Instagram. Just after attending the sangeet ceremony and having a blast dancing together, Hardik and Ananya started following each other on Instagram, and this was when netizens started their guessing game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eagle-eyed fans took to Reddit and shared their thoughts about what they believe is going on between Ananya and Hardik. "The day I saw them dancing together, I went and checked if they were following each other or not, and they were not! After the tea about them was released on this sub, I went and checked again, and they were! So do the math. Maybe they hooked up, maybe they didn't. They are surely not gonna be dating; it's a one-time thing even if there is something," one of the users wrote on Reddit. Another one said, "I definitely feel in coming days, maybe for PR sake only, they will become a couple." A third one commented, "Imagine if they started dating and HP is made captain of the cricket team. We will have to see her in every game. The horror."

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa’s relationship

In 2019, the cricketer proposed to his ladylove, and the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2020. Divorce rumors started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn’t post anything for Natasa’s birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Natasa, which fueled the rumors even more. He also arrived solo for the grand Ambani wedding that concluded recently.

The reports of the couple parting ways were all over the internet until recently when they finally decided to share their decision.

About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship

Aditya and Ananya were spotted together on several occasions, like dinner dates and movie outings in Mumbai. Pictures of them going on multiple romantic vacations also surfaced on social media. But it was in May when reports stated that the couple parted ways in March and were trying to move on.