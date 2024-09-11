Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Double Dhamaka Harshvardhan Rane to headline Sanam Teri Kasam sequel first part to re release

Double Dhamaka! Harshvardhan Rane to headline Sanam Teri Kasam sequel, first part to re-release

Updated on: 11 September,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

With the romantic film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to re-release in theatres, makers on Tuesday announced the sequel starring actor Harshvardhan Rane.

Double Dhamaka! Harshvardhan Rane to headline Sanam Teri Kasam sequel, first part to re-release

Picture Courtesy/Soham Rockstar Entertainment's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Double Dhamaka! Harshvardhan Rane to headline Sanam Teri Kasam sequel, first part to re-release
x
00:00

With the romantic film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to re-release in theatres, makers on Tuesday announced the sequel starring actor Harshvardhan Rane.


The film's production house shared this new announcement on his Instagram handle.



"Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is officially happening! After the epic love story of the first film, we're back with more! Stay tuned for updates! #SanamTeriKasam2," the post read.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soham Rockstar Entertainment (@sohamrockstrent)

The official spokesperson stated in a press note shared by the film's team, "We are pleased to announce that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is indeed confirmed, featuring Harshvardhan Rane as the lead actor once again. The sequel's story has been finalized. The director has yet to be finalized, as Soham Rockstar Entertainment is committed to selecting a strong and visionary director who can deliver a sequel that meets the high expectations of our audience."

The director for the sequel is yet to be finalised.

Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment added, "We have locked an exceptional story for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with Harshvardhan Rane returning as the lead. Soham Rockstar Entertainment is dedicated to creating a sequel that will resonate deeply with fans."

Sharing his excitement, Harshvardhan Rane said, "Returning to Sanam Teri Kasam is like revisiting an old friend who has always been close to my heart. The love and connection that audiences have shown towards the film over the years is truly humbling. I'm thrilled to be a part of the producer of the original film, Deepak Mukut sir's world, and bringing a story for you all with a sequel. They are creating something that honours the original while taking the journey forward in an exciting new direction."

Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' will hit the theatres again in October.

It also featured Mawra Hocane in the lead role.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harshvardhan rane bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK