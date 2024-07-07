Despite Sherawat calling their fight "childish" in 2021, it took three more years for them to reunite publicly

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat,

Ending a nearly 20-year "feud," actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, who gained fame for their chemistry in Anurag Basu's 2004 erotic thriller Murder, finally made peace. They hugged and posed for pictures together at a wedding reception in April this year.

Despite Mallika Sherawat calling their fight "childish" in 2021, it took three more years for them to reunite publicly.

Emraan Hashmi-Mallika Sherawat feud has ended

Recently, Hashmi talked about the long-standing feud and their reunion in an interview with News18. “It (the meet) was very warm and cordial. I saw her after a very long long time. I don’t think we had an encounter like that after I met her a couple of times after the release of Murder,” he shared during an interview with News18.

The actor added, “We were young and stupid at that time. There’s a phase in life when your decision making power is so limited and you are just so impulsive. Some things were said by her, some by me; they were mean. I think it’s just bygones and we also kept that aside long back. It was very nice seeing her. She was very warm, I too was.”

Emraan Hashmi on nepotism

In an interview with ANI, he spoke about nepotism in Bollywood, boycotting Bollywood trends, and the role of social media in changing the perception of the people about the industry.

Emraan, who plays Raghu Khanna in the streaming series 'Showtime' opened up about the 'boycott Bollywood' trend and how it affected the industry, "Bollywood boycott trend which has started is not something we wanted but it started and the industry had to pay the price but ultimately it couldn't stay because a lot of films were successful despite that. So, I think ultimately it's all about making a good film and of course, the press and media have a huge contribution. These two industries co-exist. I don't think we are as effective without the media and vice versa. The media also needs the film industry. So there is a co-existence, I think, in these two worlds which has been going on for centuries and will continue to do so," said the 'The Dirty Picture' actor.

The actor also spoke about nepotism in Bollywood and shared that although it exists within the industry but finally it is the work of a person that gives him or her success. It is the audience who decides finally and not the contact of a person.