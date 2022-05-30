KJo, who had been looking for an appropriate subject, has reportedly decided to adapt last year’s successful Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, Hridayam, for Ibrahim’s debut vehicle

Buzz in B-Town is that Karan Johar is said to have finalised the subject of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood launch pad. He is currently assisting the filmmaker on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. KJo, who had been looking for an appropriate subject, has reportedly decided to adapt last year’s successful Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, Hridayam, for Ibrahim’s debut vehicle. Sources claim that the filmmaker felt the character arc of the protagonist in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture is apt for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son to showcase his acting chops. Interestingly, Karan was to launch Ibrahim’s sister Sara too. However, things didn’t go as per plans and she debuted with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018). It’s another thing that she followed it up with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, of which KJo was one of the producers.

During the filming of Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar tried to pull fast one on Akshay Kumar. It happened when she lost a game of ludo and was told to get gaajar halwa for all. She got the dessert the next day, but nothing was left for him. On being teased by him, Manushi got the halwa again the day after. However, she said she sent his share and his staff knew it. Seeing them scared of being questioned by Akshay, she laughed saying she was pranking him. Really now!

Sara’s travel diaries

Talking of Sara Ali Khan, she has taken off to Turkey. The Atrangi Re actor, who was briefly in town after a trip to the UK, is currently soaking in the sights of Istanbul. Going by the pictures she shared online, with stylist Tanya Ghavri and lensman Rohan Shrestha, it looks like a work-cum-leisure trip for Sara. A travel enthusiast, she had earlier shared pictures from Pahalgam, where she went trekking for a few days. She has director Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal being readied for release and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey under production.

Teaming up again

Over three years since Kesari, Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife again. She has been roped in for director Tinu Suresh Desai’s next, Capsule Gill, which is based on the 1989 Raniganj coal mine disaster. Akshay essays the former mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the rescue operation and saved the lives of 64 workers trapped in the flooded coal mine. However, unlike Kesari, Parineeti is said to have a significant role in the movie that is slated to go on floors this September in Chhattisgarh.

Singing for a cause

Akriti Kakkar, who has never shied away from lending a helping hand, recently devoted her day to children at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. The singer not only performed at the annual occasion of the collective birthday celebrations of over 50 children undergoing treatment there, but also spent some time chatting with them. “The whole idea of being a singer is to be a medium to bring joy to people. While I was overwhelmed and got emotional, I also felt blessed to be able to sing for them and give them some moments of joy during their treatment,” said Akriti, who was joined by her guitarist friend Abhishek Dasgupta. She added, “The kids made me realise that we crib and worry about such petty things when there is so much to be grateful for each day.”

Jacqueline gets respite

Jacqueline Fernandez is relieved to get a Delhi court’s permission to travel abroad from May 31 to June 6. She had to make a security deposit of Rs 50 lakh before the lookout circular against her was suspended. The court also ordered the actor to submit details of her travel, stay and itinerary in Abu Dhabi to the authorities. She has also been directed to inform the authorities about her return when she flies back. Previously, the Bachchhan Paandey actor had withdrawn her plea to travel to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal for 15 days after the upcoming awards gala was deferred.

Game begins for Anushka

After prepping for Chakda Xpress over the last few months, Anushka Sharma’s biopic on former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami went on floors in the UK yesterday. The team, led by director Prosit Roy, will be stationed there for a 30-day schedule. Insiders state that Anushka is aware of the responsibility of bringing a national icon’s story to the big screen and is sparing no effort in giving it her all. While a chunk of the movie will be shot in the UK, a substantial portion will be filmed on the home turf too. The source adds, “The Lord’s Cricket Ground and the Headingley Stadium are among the stadiums where the cricket portions will be shot. Through Jhulan’s story, Prosit intends to question the misogynistic politics that women cricketers have to face.” This will be Anushka ‘s first film after embracing motherhood.

Gearing up for thrills

Tripti Dimri, who has impressed filmmakers with her performance in Laila Majnu, has signed up for an action thriller to be helmed by Anshai Lal. The actor will be teaming up with Vijay Varma for the Karnesh Ssharma production that is slated to go on floors this July. Pre-production has already begun and Anshai will reportedly conduct reading sessions with the actors once they are back in town. Vijay recently wrapped up a schedule of director Sujoy Ghosh’s new movie, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.