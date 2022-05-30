Breaking News
Have you heard? Ibrahim's launch pad a remake?

Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

KJo, who had been looking for an appropriate subject, has reportedly decided to adapt last year’s successful Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, Hridayam, for Ibrahim’s debut vehicle

Have you heard? Ibrahim's launch pad a remake?

Ibrahim Ali Khan


Buzz in B-Town is that Karan Johar is said to have finalised the subject of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood launch pad. He is currently assisting the filmmaker on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. KJo, who had been looking for an appropriate subject, has reportedly decided to adapt last year’s successful Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, Hridayam, for Ibrahim’s debut vehicle. Sources claim that the filmmaker felt the character arc of the protagonist in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture is apt for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son to showcase his acting chops. Interestingly, Karan was to launch Ibrahim’s sister Sara too. However, things didn’t go as per plans and she debuted with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018). It’s another thing that she followed it up with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, of which KJo was one of the producers.




