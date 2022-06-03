Have you heard? A quick reshoot

The revelation was made by Ranbir Kapoor during a recent event for the sci-fi fantasy film, with SS Rajamouli

Even as the trailer of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is being readied for release on June 15, it is now learnt that director Ayan Mukerji reshot some portions over four days. The revelation was made by Ranbir Kapoor during a recent event for the sci-fi fantasy film, with SS Rajamouli. Ranbir revealed that after his director-friend showed their upcoming movie to the RRR maker’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, the veteran screenwriter suggested some changes. “After your father watched the film and gave his suggestions, Ayan made us reshoot for four days. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film,” Ranbir told Rajamouli at the gathering. Later, the Baahubali maker joked that he has a complaint against Ayan. “I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, yet he hasn’t shown the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father. I am quite upset with him,” he quipped.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have proved that for a couple to be popular, it’s not necessary to do a film together. The duo, who tied the knot last December, might soon be seen on screen together. Interestingly, they’re not teaming up for a movie, but for an ad campaign for a furnishing brand. While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are already the faces of the brand, we hear Vicky and Kat are being signed on for a different collection aimed at a younger audience. Interestingly, it’s the same brand SRK and Gauri signed up to endorse together, years after they featured in a soap ad.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have won Smart Jodi, the couples’ reality show on Star Plus. Besides the trophy, the duo won the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Happy, excited and also nervous at the same time, the actor said, “It would not be possible without the help of my better half, Vicky. We needed to win the trophy because it is a gadbandhan, which is important in our relationship. This has made our relationship stronger. It was the best four-month anniversary present we could gift each other.”

Nearly two decades since Ishq Vishk made Shahid Kapoor an overnight star, producer Ramesh Taurani is gearing up for a reboot. He announced Ishq Vishk Rebound on social media yesterday, sharing a glimpse of his new young cast. A modern and relatable take on millennials and their relationships, the film features Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. Pashmina is Hrithik Roshan’s cousin and will be making her debut with this film. Interestingly, Duggu’s girlfriend Saba Azad cheered her on, saying, “Yay waaahooooo Pasherooo (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to flaunt her new avatar when she goes live on What’s the Juice with Cyrus Broacha on the digital platform. Apart from regaling audiences with Cyrus, the actor will also talk about the latest fashion trends in Bollywood and Hollywood. Seeing the way Bebo has upped her social media game, we can be sure she will get the eyeballs on this show as well.

A year after they had an intimate shaadi in the presence of their families, Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar celebrate their first wedding anniversary this Saturday. The celebrations will be a low-key affair as the actor is busy shooting. Her mother and bhai are in town, as are Aditya’s parents and brother. We hear the couple will have puja, followed by a family lunch, with both sides joining them on the occasion. Yami and Aditya, who are private people by their own admission, will have an intimate first wedding anniversary.

mid-day had reported that Amitabh Bachchan will play a special role in R Balki’s next, Ghoomer (Not without Bachchan, March 10). The filmmaker considers the actor his lucky mascot and has roped him in for the pivotal part in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer that revolves around cricket. Now, we hear that Big B is playing a commentator in the sports drama that also features Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. While Balki is shooting the final leg with his cast at DY Patil Stadium, he will shoot Sr Bachchan’s scenes soon. Interestingly, the legendary actor won’t be joining the cast in the stadium, but filming his portions separately at another location. Wonder why?

Talking about SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker is reportedly making an African jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu. While the movie is slated

to go on floors next year, the actor recently said that he is thrilled that his dream of working with the ace filmmaker is coming true. Declining to comment on the genre, Mahesh said that it is too early to talk about the subject. “Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am excited about it,” he has been quoted as saying.