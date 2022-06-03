Have you heard? A quick reshoot

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The revelation was made by Ranbir Kapoor during a recent event for the sci-fi fantasy film, with SS Rajamouli

Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


A quick reshoot 

Even as the trailer of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is being readied for release on June 15, it is now learnt that director Ayan Mukerji reshot some portions over four days. The revelation was made by Ranbir Kapoor during a recent event for the sci-fi fantasy film, with SS Rajamouli. Ranbir revealed that after his director-friend showed their upcoming movie to the RRR maker’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, the veteran screenwriter suggested some changes. “After your father watched the film and gave his suggestions, Ayan made us reshoot for four days. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film,” Ranbir told Rajamouli at the gathering. Later, the Baahubali maker joked that he has a complaint against Ayan. “I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, yet he hasn’t shown the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father. I am quite upset with him,” he quipped. 




Ad-libbing with Vicky, Katrina


