Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan and Nikhat Khan Hegde

One big happy fam

Aamir Khan’s family is absolutely thrilled about his new relationship with Gauri Spratt and has welcomed her with open arms. His sister-actor Nikhat Khan Hegde, recently said, “We’re very happy for Aamir and Gauri, she’s a great human being.” She added that the whole family is wishing the couple lifelong happiness. Aamir and Gauri reconnected after 25 years and began dating. While she hails from Bengaluru, she’s now in Mumbai, collaborating with Aamir’s production house.

‘Lots of ego in Bollywood’

Ganesh Acharya and Allu Arjun

Choreographer-director Ganesh Acharya has spoken out about the lack of recognition he has received in Bollywood, stating, “There’s a lot of ego in Bollywood, ego shouldn’t exist.” In contrast, he praised Telugu star Allu Arjun for acknowledging his work in the Pushpa films, saying Arjun told him, “People appreciate me because of you.” Ganesh noted that this gesture was a first for him, as “no one in Bollywood has ever called to credit me for their success.” He also praised the south Indian film industry for respecting its technicians more than Bollywood does. He choreographed Oo Antava, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, and other songs for the 2024 film.

Thought matters

Prerna Arora and Jaya Bachchan

mid-day had earlier reported that Jaya Bachchan expressed disappointment with the title of Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), calling it a “flop film” (Jaded Judgements, March 19). Producer Prerna Arora, who backed the film, has now responded to Jaya’s statement, saying it was hurtful to hear such remarks from her. The producer said she is a “huge fan of Jaya” and urged her to “check the film’s box office figures,” stating it was one of the five biggest hits of 2017. Prerna also offered to show the film to Jaya, explaining the thought process behind its edgy title.

A still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Taking time for the trailer

Sunny Deol in Jaat

The trailer release of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s upcoming film Jaat has been postponed. Originally set for release on March 22, the makers shared a new poster announcing the delay. Although the reason behind the push wasn’t revealed, the makers assured fans that the trailer would be “worth the wait.” The film’s release date, however, remains unknown, with Jaat set to hit cinemas worldwide on 10 April. The new trailer release date is expected to be announced soon.

Selfiee for free

Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Akshay Kumar’s film Selfiee (2023) failed to impress at the box office. However, in a surprising revelation, producer Prithviraj Sukumaran disclosed that Akshay didn’t charge a fee for the film. Instead, Akshay said he’d take his remuneration only if the film turned a profit. Since the film didn’t do well at the box office, Akshay didn’t take a single rupee. Prithviraj, in a recent interview, praised Akshay’s gesture, saying, “He did not take a single rupee... He only said, ‘If the film makes money, then I’ll take my remuneration’.”