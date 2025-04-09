Bollywood star Ajay Devgn believes that the Hindi film industry is struggling to understand the evolved taste of audiences. He also said that they are still trying to figure what will work and won't in the theatres

Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Gupta

Bleeding Bollywood

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn believes that the Hindi film industry is struggling to understand the evolved taste of audiences in the post-Covid era. Speaking at the trailer launch of Raid 2, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Ajay said, “We’re still struggling. We’re not sure [about] what the audience would come in [theatres] for and what not. But we think we have an idea of how the audiences have evolved and changed during the pandemic. Also, [there has been] too much exposure of international [content]. We are adapting to it and that’s how we are also changing. [We are] trying to figure things out.” He added that the problem is not unique to Hindi cinema, noting, “Some [films] are working and some are not working. It could be Bollywood, the South film industry or Hollywood. The situation is the same everywhere.”

Main nikla gaddi leke, again

Sunny Deol

Gadar (2001) star Sunny Deol has expressed his desire to play Tara Singh again, after the success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023). The actor was recently asked when Gadar 3 will be made. To which, he said, “I would love to play Tara Singh over and over again because it is such a wonderful character.” He explained that Tara Singh has “everything—bholapan [innocence], romance, sab kuch hai uske andar aur jab ukhad jata hai to phir ukhaad deta hai sab kuch. It is so wholesome.” Sunny added that he would be happy to reprise the role whenever director Anil Sharma decides to make Gadar 3.

Don finds a new Roma?

Sharvari

A month after actor Kiara Advani exited Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3 (Who is Don’s next Roma?, March 7), Sharvari is said to be replacing her in the Farhan Akhtar-directed actioner. The rumour surfaced after the actor was spotted leaving Excel Entertainment’s office recently. The banner is backing the film. Don 3 was announced last year, with a teaser introducing Ranveer as the new Don, the suave mafia king, earlier played by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. Earlier, it was being reported that Kriti Sanon would replace Kiara. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.