Have you heard? Ajay to raid again

Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajkumar Gupta’s directorial venture was based on a real marathon Income Tax raid that was conducted on a political heavyweight of Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s

Ajay Devgn


Nothing succeeds like success. The frequent announcement of sequels after a film rakes in the moolah at the box office, proves this. Four years after Raid hit the theatres, a second instalment of the Ajay Devgn-starrer is in the works. Rajkumar Gupta’s directorial venture was based on a real marathon Income Tax raid that was conducted on a political heavyweight of Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s. Now, reports are rife that producer Kumar Mangat is collating ideas, from which the team will choose for their second instalment. Ajay, who has Maidaan and Thank God ready for release next, is currently working on Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. The actor, who reunites with Rohit Shetty for Singham 3 this December, is likely to begin work on Raid 2 next year. 

