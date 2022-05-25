Breaking News
Have you heard? Alia goes the OTT way

Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The actor-producer shared a fun video with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew, revealing that Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial venture is indeed releasing on Netflix

Vijay Varma, Jasmeet K Reen and Alia Bhatt


Thanks to the pandemic, gone are the days when films were made primarily for the big screen. Satellite rights and streaming rights were considered additional sources of revenue for the filmmakers. While most actors would prefer their movies to open in cinemas, it looks like Alia Bhatt has no such hang-ups. Following reports that her maiden production venture, Darlings, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to release directly on OTT, the news has now been confirmed. The actor-producer shared a fun video with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew, revealing that Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial venture is indeed releasing on Netflix. Alia is currently in London, shooting for director Tom Harper’s Heart of Stone, with Jamie Doman and Gal Gadot, who is also a producer of the spy thriller. 

