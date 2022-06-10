Breaking News
Have you heard? Battling the big C

Have you heard? Battling the big C

Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

In a video that was posted yesterday by Kher, the Pardes actor opened up on the emotional turmoil she went through after the diagnosis, and losing her hair to the treatment

Mahima Chaudhary


On Thursday, Mahima Chaudhary revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Anupam Kher was among the few people in Bollywood who knew about her condition — she broke the news to him earlier when he had called her to offer a movie. In a video that was posted yesterday by Kher, the Pardes actor opened up on the emotional turmoil she went through after the diagnosis, and losing her hair to the treatment. “I am not so brave and hence, I didn’t even share [the news] with my family,” she can be seen saying. But little could shake the actor’s spirit as she went on to battle the Big C. Mahima recounted how she found comfort and strength in co-survivors. “I learnt a lot from women who were coming for their chemo. I also met a little boy [at the centre], and he gave me strength,” she said. Having emerged stronger, she is now back on a film set.

