Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Have you heard? Coaxed and convinced?

Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan


You really have to hand it to Karan Johar for hosting the most talked-about party that keeps the gossip mills churning for the next few days. We hear that Aryan Khan had to be coaxed and convinced to attend the filmmaker’s 50th birthday bash at YRF Studios on Wednesday night. Yes, we know it’s a good thing that he has got a clean chit from the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in the drugs-on-cruise case, yesterday. Apparently, the 24-year-old lad isn’t too keen on attending parties and was reluctant to attend the IPL matches to root for father Shah Rukh Khan’s cricket team too. However, KJo is family for the superstar, his wife Gauri and their children. Reportedly, SRK, Gauri and the b’day boy himself had to persuade Aryan to attend the celebrations. Incidentally, he didn’t pose for the paparazzi at the venue too. 

