Damned if you do, damned if you don’t

Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the backlash over his upcoming Punjabi horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) criticised the collaboration, calling it a “blatant violation” of their directive to boycott Pakistani artistes. Responding to the controversy, Diljit clarified that the film was shot earlier this year, before the recent rise in political tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, and that key decisions now lie with the producers. He acknowledged their financial risk and said he supports their choice to release the film overseas. FWICE has also demanded Diljit’s removal from upcoming war drama, Border 2. Diljit’s former manager, Sonali Singh, also came to his defense, saying that he has always represented India through his talent, not propaganda. “His journey reflects the spirit of India,” she said.

The firsts are always special

Bipasha Basu and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, who debuted opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in JP Dutta’s Refugee (2000), recently looked back on his first screen test. He shared that his very first audition was with Bipasha Basu, who was a model then. Both had tested for Refugee, although only he was eventually cast. Abhishek admitted he finds auditions nerve-racking, saying he doesn’t perform well in them and feels uneasy during the process. He added that he tends to depend heavily on direction and feels more confident when guided by a filmmaker. Refugee, which also starred Suniel Shetty, was warmly received. Abhishek’s next film, Kaalidhar Laapata — a remake of the Tamil film KD (Karuppu Durai) — will première on an OTT platform soon.