Have you heard? Hands-on parenting

Even though the new parents' mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are always available for any help, they are amazed and impressed with how quickly Ranbir and Alia have adapted to parenthood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Hands-on parenting

On November 6, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their bundle of joy. Since then, their world is said to revolve around their daughter, whom they have named Raha. The new parents are said to be taking care of their little girl on their own, without the assistance of a baby-sitter. Sources say Alia and Ranbir are hands-on parents to their baby girl. Having taken a maternity break from the movies, Alia is currently a full-time mother to Raha, as her other entrepreneurial ventures don’t take much of her time. Ranbir, too, is said to be devoting his time to their daughter after he gets back home from his work commitments. Even though the new parents’ mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are always available for any help, they are amazed and impressed with how quickly Ranbir and Alia have adapted to parenthood.

Legally right

The Delhi High Court on Friday heard Amitabh Bachchan’s petition against the world at large, seeking to protect his “name, image, voice and personality attributes”. In his order, Justice Navin Chawla stated, “It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertising campaigns. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and balance of convenience also lies in his favour.” This means no more imitations of the Big B in ads, or unauthorised use of his photo in merchandise like T-shirts or posters.

Thanking God

Even as his latest release, Drishyam 2, crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, Ajay Devgn took off to Varanasi. In the Uttar Pradesh city, the actor sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “Kashi Vishwanath ke darshan. Been waiting for this for a very long time.” We hear Ajay is in Varanasi for a few days for a recce for his next, Bholaa. The actor, who recently showcased the 3D teaser of his adaptation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 Tamil hit, Kaithi, has a week-long shoot scheduled in the temple city next month. Recently, when pointed out that Bholaa was the eighth time his on-screen character was named after Lord Shiva, of whom he is an ardent devotee and also has a tattoo on his chest, Ajay maintained, “It was never planned. It just happened.”

To new associations

Over eight years since he made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti (2014), Tiger Shroff has parted ways with Collective Artists Network (previously known as KWAN). While the agency managed his work exclusively since his foray into the movies, they recently ended their association on an amicable note. The Heropanti 2 actor has signed up exclusively with Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a joint venture between Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh. Not surprising as Tiger has worked on KJo’s production, Student of the Year 2.

Korean connection

While adaptations are the flavour of the season, South Korean content seems to continue inspiring desi remakes. The latest is that Dhairya Karwa, Kritika Kamra and Raghav Juyal have reportedly been brought on board for the Hindi adaptation of the South Korean show, Signal. Pagglait director Umesh Bist is set to helm the yet-untitled series for producer Guneet Monga.

Starring Lee Je-hoon, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Hye-soo, the original Korean series follows a young criminal profiler who finds a mysterious walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with a detective from the late 1980s. Alongside a lady police officer, the trio embark on a mission to solve several cold cases that remained unsolved for years. They are driven by the desire to secure the future of the people by bringing those responsible for the crimes to justice. The intense crime thriller, which promises to keep viewers guessing till the end, is slated to go on floors next month.

Encore for Vicky, Kiara?

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani unveiled the pacy number, Bijli, from their upcoming outing, Govinda Naam Mera, yesterday. He plays Govinda, a choreographer married to Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar), while Kiara essays the role of his girlfriend Suku in the comedy thriller. After releasing the song, the two actors did an interactive session online. When a fan asked if the two actors will be seen in more movies together, Vicky replied, “I really want to.” She added, “We just might, you never know.” That was enough for the audience to anticipate their second film together. While the actors didn’t reveal more, industry sources say they have been offered an interesting subject. However, nothing has been finalised yet. Hopefully, we will have some news in the coming weeks.

Peeking into the future

Sharib Hashmi and Ahana Kumra have been signed on for a mind-bending futuristic thriller titled Cancer. Pre-production is underway and director Faisal Hashmi is slated to begin filming early next year. “Totally gobsmacked” by the screenplay, Sharib shares, “I could not gauge what was coming and was on tenterhooks all through the narration. I have not seen anything like this on Indian screens and I genuinely believe that the script is our hero. I hope to do my very best to match up.” The rest of the cast will be finalised soon.

Launch demo modal

