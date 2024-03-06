Have you heard?

Alia Bhatt

Have you heard? Practice what you poacher preach?

Practice what you poacher preach?

The internet sees everything, as Alia Bhatt may learn the hard way after sporting what people are certain is a calf leather bag at a fashion event. What irked social media users about Bhatt’s choice was her decision to pick the $2800 accessory while concluding a round of promotions for her series, Poacher, which sheds light on the illegal ivory trade, and how it harms elephants. Web users attached a Google search result for ‘calf skin’, which mentioned that it is sourced from cows as young as three years old. While one website claims the bag is made of calf leather, its original listing claims it is made of ‘black leather’. In the wake of Bhatt’s statements on animal welfare during her series’ promotions, this spotting has invited controversy. “The least she could have done is not carry a calf leather bag less than two weeks after promoting the movie,” read a comment. “This could have been avoided by not carrying that bag; at least not in public. Be a hypocrite like everyone else, but at least be smart enough to do it behind the camera,” wrote another.

A student again

Chandan Roy Sanyal jetted off to Chennai to meet his acting guru and mentor, British theatre director Tim Supple. Talking about the meeting, Sanyal said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to meet my acting mentor, Tim Supple, in Chennai. His guidance and mentorship have been invaluable to me throughout my career, and I am eager to learn from him once again.” Sanyal will be next seen in the streaming series, Lootere. Meanwhile, in the pipeline, the actor has two directorial ventures—The Playback Singer, which is currently in post-production, and Suzie Q, which has garnered positive responses in the festival circuit.

A tale of patriotism

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar producer Yogesh Rahar has dedicated the film to “our forefathers”. “As a debutant producer, I am proud to bring this film to the audience. This movie is not just another project; it’s a homage to my family’s legacy of freedom fighters, and a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Veer Savarkar. Randeep Hooda’s portrayal of this iconic figure is unparalleled, and I believe his dedication to the role will resonate deeply with audiences. Through this film, we aim to honour the sacrifices of our forefathers and inspire generations to come,” he said.

Janhvi bags another!

Janhvi Kapoor has booked her second Telugu project in RRR star Ram Charan’s 16th film, the makers said yesterday. Tentatively called RC16, the film is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The production house made the announcement on the occasion of Kapoor’s 27th birthday. While details regarding the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment, the team had previously announced that the film’s music will be composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Notably, Kapoor is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR, who also starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Koratala Siva directorial venture is set to release in October. The actor was last seen in Bawaal.

Aashiqui pe lagam?

The production house of Aashiqui tackled rumours of Kartik Aaryan playing the protagonist by claiming that it simply does not intend to relaunch the series. It also stated that in the event that it decides to take the franchise ahead, it will do so with the Bhatts, who originally possessed the rights to the film. The official statement read, “T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development of Aashiqui 3. If and when it is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly.”

A music aficionado

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav, who is busy shooting for the upcoming international series, Alien, in Thailand, said that music serves as his sanctuary, providing him with much-needed solace. “Amid the chaos of filming Alien and striving for perfection in my craft, music has been my constant companion. It’s where I find refuge and rejuvenation amid the demanding schedules. The ability to express myself through both acting and music is truly a blessing,” said the actor. Ridley Scott serves as the executive producer of the series also starring Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Samuel Blenkin.