Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh

Imtiaz Ali has found his leading lady in Sharvari for his upcoming film. We have learnt about this fresh development on the filmmaker’s new project, which is a period romantic drama. According to our sources, Imtiaz’s film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. The yet-to-be-titled period love story is set to go on floors in April. In the meantime, as we had earlier reported (An ‘intense’ love drama, February 8), the director is prepping for his upcoming web show, which is tentatively titled O Saathi Rey, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. He also has Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri’s The Idiot of Istanbul in his kitty.

Joining the force with Prabhas

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has joined the cast of Prabhas’ upcoming historical war drama, tentatively titled Fauji. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also stars newcomer Imanvi as the female lead. Kher shared his excitement on social media, posting pictures from the sets with Prabhas and the crew. He wrote, “Delighted to announce my 544th film with the Baahubali of Indian cinema, Prabhas!” Kher praised the film’s “incredible story” and expressed his enthusiasm to work with the talented team, including cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee.

Taapsee fights like a panther

Taapsee Pannu is performing her own stunts in her upcoming action film, Gandhari. The movie’s writer-producer, Kanika Dhillon, praised the actor for flawlessly executing a tense wall-climbing sequence without a body double or rehearsals. Kanika recalled, “Taapsee climbed up that wall like a panther, in one take! The whole set burst into applause!” From what we have heard, the film will have a lot of high-octane action sequences as well as drama. Taapsee recently shared that she is “half way through” shooting it. Gandhari is helmed by Devashish Makhija and will drop on OTT soon.

Family feud gone public

Rumours of a rift between the Konidela and Allu families have been circulating, and the latest development has only added fuel to the fire. Ram Charan has unfollowed Allu Arjun on Instagram, sparking speculation among fans. The move is believed to be a response to Arjun’s father Allu Aravind’s alleged dig at Ram Charan’s film Game Changer, which failed to impress audiences. Although Aravind has denied making any personal comments, fans are convinced that there is tension between the two families.

Bachchan, not the first choice

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma recently made a shocking revelation. He said that Amitabh Bachchan was not his first choice to play the lead role in Sarkar (2005). He disclosed that his original concept was to make a film titled Nayak, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjay Dutt as a father-son duo. However, after Sanjay’s arrest in the 1993 Bombay bomb blast case, the film was shelved. RGV eventually made Sarkar with Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, which was a sleeper hit. The film also had a sequel, called Sarkar Raj (2008).

The fault in our stars

Director Nikkhil Advani, who is known for his iconic films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and Salman Khan’s Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) has made a shocking statement. In a recent interview, he said that there is immense pressure to deliver huge box-office numbers while working with Bollywood superstars. He admitted that he doesn’t know how to make a film that makes R600-R800 crore. He also feels that these stars have it tough as they have to consistently deliver massive hits to retain their stardom. While he’s happy to produce their films, he’s unwilling to direct them, saying “I can’t, even if I have the will to do it.”