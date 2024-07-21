Janhvi Kapoor was discharged from the hospital, after being treated for food poisoning. She is better now.

Janhvi Kapoor

Listen to this article Have you heard? Janhvi is home, in recovery mode x 00:00

Janhvi is home, in recovery mode

Over the weekend, Janhvi Kapoor was discharged from the hospital, after being treated for food poisoning. She is better now. Last Tuesday, the actor returned to Mumbai from Chennai. The following day, she wasn’t feeling well, so she rested it out. When her health didn’t show any improvement, she got admitted into a south Mumbai hospital on Thursday. Actor-sister Khushi Kapoor and beau Shikhar Pahariya were apparently tending to her while she recovered from the bad bout of food poisoning. It is being said that while Janhvi has recovered, she is still feeling physically weak. The actor is gearing up for the August 2 release of her political thriller, Ulajh. She plays a young diplomat Suhana Bhatia in Sudhanshu Saria’s directorial venture set against the backdrop of Indian Foreign Services (IFS).

ADVERTISEMENT

So very social

Ananya Panday has a new celebrity follower on social media, in Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. A video of the actor and the cricketer dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities has gone viral online. The two can be seen dancing with Ranveer Singh to his chartbuster, Aankh maarey, from Simmba (2018). Ananya and Hardik’s dance moves also give a good dekkho of their easy chemistry. Incidentally, it was after the wedding festivities that the two started following each other on Instagram.

Take one done

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have wrapped up the first schedule of their maiden collaboration, tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, it marks the veteran director’s fourth film with actor-son Varun, after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017) and Coolie No 1 (2020). They shot some indoor sequences on a set built in Mehboob Studios, Bandra. Sources claim that Varun also suffered a rib injury during the schedule. While details are not known at this point, the actor is set to resume the filming of Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. After wrapping up the Karan Johar production, Varun will return to dad David’s directorial venture, which also stars Sree Leela in her Bollywood debut.

War of words again

Over five years since the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood have got into a verbal duel online. It all began when the hunky actor shared a video of a man using his spit to make rotis. Alongside, he wrote, “Our Shri Ram ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can’t I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence, my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram.” While netizens were not pleased with his post, Kangana slammed him, saying, “Next, you know, Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayan.” Later, Sonu clarified that he never said those who spit in food are right. He added that it is their character, which they will never change, and should be severely punished for their actions. While he spoke about maintaining humanity, netizens didn’t take his words at face value and questioned his unreasonable comparison and justifications.

Jasmin’s lens woes

Jasmin Bhasin has suffered corneal damage due to a lens mishap. The actor was in Delhi for an event recently, when her eyes started paining suddenly. She visited

an ophthalmologist, who diagnosed her with corneal damage. Struggling with the intense pain, Jasmin says, “The doctors said that I should recover in the next four to five days. But until then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It’s not easy because I can’t see properly and the pain makes it difficult even to sleep.” The actor is confident about resuming her work soon.

Crowded Independence weekend

The Independence Day has got more crowded. Besides three Hindi releases—Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, and John Abraham’s Vedaa, two Tamil films have also announced the same date, Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan and Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha. Now, Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan is joining the fray. Helmed by Harish Shanker, it is an adaptation of Ajay Devgn’s Raid (2018). Ravi shared the update on social media with a poster of the thriller. Alongside he wrote, “Waqt pe pahuchneka apna purana aadat hai…#MrBachchan. Grand release worldwide on August 15. Special premières begin all over on August 14. Get ready for MASSive entertainment on the big screens (sic).” Let’s see if the crowds come.