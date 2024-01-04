Have you heard? The new Dulhania?

Rumours are rife that Janhvi Kapoor is being onboarded opposite Varun Dhawan in the new Dulhania film. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt, who played the bride in the romcom series won’t be reuniting with Varun, Shashank and KJo for the third outing

Rumours are rife that Janhvi Kapoor is being onboarded opposite Varun Dhawan in the new Dulhania film. Over six years since Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar are said to have found an apt subject to take forward the franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). Reportedly, Alia Bhatt, who played the bride in the romcom series won’t be reuniting with Varun, Shashank and KJo for the third outing. Incidentally, like the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, Janhvi, too, is a Dharma protégée, having debuted with the production house’s Dhadak (2018). The new Dulhania film will mark Janhvi’s second collaboration with Varun after last year’s Bawaal. The makers are planning to start the romcom later this year, after Varun completes his remake of Atlee’s Tamil hit, Theri (2016), and a considerable portion of his next with director-dad David Dhawan.

Like father, like son

It is not without reason that Aryan Khan’s directorial debut has been talked about even before it went on floors. The momentum is maintained as production on the web series, Stardom, continues. Reportedly, the narrative revolves around a Delhi lad who aspires to make it big in the movies, seemingly inspired by Aryan’s superstar father Shah Rukh Khan’s journey. What also makes it interesting is that the show features several cameos from Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to many other B-Town celebrities. Incidentally, this reminds us of SRK’s Om Shanti Om (2007), which had almost all the major stars making an appearance to shake a leg in the song, Deewangi deewangi. Not surprisingly, all the cameos in Stardom are out of SRK’s goodwill and interpersonal relationships, just like they were during Om Shanti Om.

A memorable new beginning

Model-actor Anushka Sen, who forays into Korean cinema with Asia, began the new year on an unforgettable note. She was invited to ring the bell at a traditional ceremony in South Korea. Thrilled to be a part of the momentous occasion, she expressed her gratitude with a social media post, saying, “Thank you to the Mayor of Seoul for inviting me to the auspicious Bell Ceremony that has been going on for the last 70 years! Had the opportunity to ring the bell with congressmen and the mayor himself, live in all over South Korea with millions of people watching! Extremely grateful for this moment! Will forever cherish this incredible moment that still feels like a dream. Thank you, Seoul (sic).” She is also appointed as the honorary brand ambassador for Korean tourism.

Action mode on

Nikki Sharma is excited about doing some stunts for her television show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti. The actor, who plays Shakti, also got to speed on a scooty in a lehenga a la Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots (2009). Interestingly, that was also the first time Nikki rode a scooty, as she had never thought that she would need to learn riding one.

“It was the scene’s demand, so I learnt and managed to ride the scooty after a day’s practice,” she shares. Talking about hanging from a moving bus as the scene progressed, Nikki adds, “That was challenging as it needs a lot of physical and mental strength. I got a lot of appreciation from my directors and co-actors, but I hope the audience will shower me with love and appreciation too.”

Playing God

Rishab Shetty is currently working on Kantara: Chapter 1, said to be a prequel to his 2022 blockbuster, Kantara. Now, it is being said that the actor will be seen as Lord Shiva in the upcoming movie. Apparently, the narrative is set during 300 AD to 401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, in the present-day district of Karnataka. Incidentally, the teaser featured Rishab in a fierce avatar wielding a trishul, which is also Lord Shiva’s prime weapon.

Manifestation fulfilled

Talk in the trade is that the makers of Toxic have approached Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the lead opposite Yash. The film, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, marks the Kannada superstar’s next after KGF: Chapter 2. If things go as planned, Toxic will mark Bebo’s south Indian debut. Interestingly, this offer could well be the manifestation of her wish from Koffee with Karan 8. During an episode last month, Karan Johar asked her who would she like to collaborate with from Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, and Yash. Bebo replied that she has always been a KGF fan. So, she would love to work with Yash.

Rising to the challenge

Katrina Kaif is pleased to have filmed Merry Christmas in Hindi and Tamil. The actor, who is gearing up for director Sriram Raghavan’s thriller co-starring Vijay Sethupati, spoke about the challenges during a press conference yesterday. “The nature of the narrative, the kind of scenes they were and performing them in Tamil is a challenge because obviously, that’s a completely different language for me,” said Katrina. Eager for the cinegoers to watch it, she added, “Both the films have come out beautifully. I am proud to be a part of both of them.”