Have you heard? Joint narration for SRK and Salman

Rumours are rife that Aditya Chopra will be giving a joint narration to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who play Tiger and Pathaan, respectively, in Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture. Moreover, the narration will take place in Adi’s office at YRF Studios, so that everyone is on the same page as far as the narration is concerned

Three decades ago, Aamir Khan apparently opted out of playing the anti-hero, Rahul Mehra, in Darr (1993), as filmmaker Yash Chopra didn’t agree to a joint narration with Sunny Deol, who played the hero, Sunil Malhotra. While Shah Rukh Khan eventually played Rahul, Sunny wasn’t too pleased to see that the anti-hero justify himself in the end of the film, after its release. It appears that Aditya Chopra doesn’t want to take any such chances with his next big spy actioner, Tiger vs Pathaan. Rumours are rife that he will be giving a joint narration to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who play Tiger and Pathaan, respectively, in Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture. Moreover, the narration will take place in Adi’s office at YRF Studios, so that everyone is on the same page as far as the narration is concerned. Apparently, in a bid to ensure that not a word from what transpires during the narration between Adi, SRK, Salman and Sid, gets out, no one will be allowed to access the floor. The spy thriller is slated to go on floors by February 2024.

A novel idea

After playing different kinds of roles on screen, Huma Qureshi is set to play an author in real life. She shared the news on social media with a picture of her book, saying, “Finally the cat is out of the bag! Super excited to share the announcement of my debut novel: Zeba—An Accidental Superhero. Been working on this for the past two years and everyone around me knows how much this means to me (sic).” She concluded her post saying that the book will be out this December. “Humsiii, just so proud of you,” commented Patralekhaa, while Twinkle Khanna reacted with a “Hurray!”

The action continues

Late last December, Tiger Shroff began filming Jagan Shakti’s action thriller with Sara Ali Khan in London. Then, he went on to complete Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and she wrapped up Ae Watan… Mere Watan, and started work on Metro… In Dino. Now, Tiger is set to resume Jagan’s yet-untitled film in the coming days. He has extensive action scenes lined up for the next three weeks in a studio in the city. This time around, Sara won’t be joining him. Instead, Tiger will shoot with Vivek Oberoi, who plays the antagonist in the movie. The young action star and his director will take another break after this spell and resume filming later this year. The team is slated to shoot in Budapest and Thailand as well. Jagan plans to call it a wrap by February next year.

Bonding over Gujarati lingo

Navika Kotia spared no effort in her prep to play Kesar in the show, Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. She has Manasi Joshi Roy, who essays Ambika, who adopts the young Kesar, to thank for helping her perfect the Gujarati dialect and nuances as they always speak in the language off camera too. Navika says, “Being a Gujarati herself, Manasi ma’am has been a constant source of help and support. She always ensures that I am getting the pronunciation and diction right, while we are doing our scenes together. I am having a great time during this learning process, and I hope I can do full justice to the character of Kesar.”

Fashion calling

Thanks to her sartorial sense, Sonam K Ahuja has emerged as India’s global fashion icon and has become India’s cultural ambassador to the West. Said to be a definitive voice in the fashion and luxury segment, she is the only Indian actor to be invited by the British luxury fashion house, Burberry, for their exclusive Ready To Wear (RTW) show in London on September 18th. Sonam will also be checking out the luxury brand’s chief creative officer, Daniel Lee’s RTW collection in the UK capital. On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the thriller, Blind. She has signed a couple of tentpole projects, which are slated to go on floors next year. The announcements will be made once the rest of the cast and crew are finalised.

Prabhas takes a health break

Prabhas, who will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar later this year, reportedly underwent a knee surgery yesterday. Apparently, he will be stationed in Europe for the next couple of weeks for post-operative recovery. The actor is said to have suffered the knee injury during the making of Baahubali. While he had his knee operated on before, he couldn’t get adequate rest due to his work schedule. As a result, the injury couldn’t heal completely and he had to go for another operation to recover properly. We hear he is not taking any chances this time around and hence, has taken some time off work to focus on his healing and health.

Adding it up

Thanks to their hat-trick of hits, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become a sought-after jodi for brands and filmmakers. Interestingly, the duo has a different fee structure when they are approached for an ad or a movie, together. “Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely,” Deepika has been quoted as saying. She reportedly explained, “There is usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us. Plus, both of us have started from scratch and it is something we are very proud of. To achieve success on merit and on one’s own terms makes us special.” She also revealed that she didn’t charge any remuneration for her cameo in Ranveer’s Cirkus, which was helmed by Rohit Shetty.