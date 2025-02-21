Have you heard? Kapil Sharma charges Rs 5 crore per episode; Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma to star in business drama

We have learned that the comedian is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode for the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, which will stream on Netflix.

Laughing his way to the bank

Since the humongous success of his comedy TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil has been on a roll. We have learned that the comedian is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode for the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, which will stream on Netflix. In contrast, his co-stars are apparently earning significantly less, with Sunil Grover receiving Rs 25 lakh, Archana Puran Singh and Krishna Abhishek getting Rs 10 lakh each, and Kiku Sharda earning Rs 7 lakh per episode.

New show on the cards

Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma have reportedly joined forces for a high-stakes business drama web series, to be directed by Hansal Mehta. The big-budget drama will see Anil and Vijay play fierce business rivals in the cutthroat financial world. We have learned that the series, written by Niren Bhatt, Nikhil Nair, and Ankur Pathak, is set to commence production in May and will be filmed across Mumbai, London, and Dubai.

Box office numbers don’t matter

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, released earlier this month, and failed to create a buzz among moviegoers. Despite its unique take on modern relationships and digital-era love, the film grossed only R6.9 crore in 10 days. The writer of the film, Sneha Desai, attributed the poor performance to the film’s unconventional style, saying, “It may take time for a wider audience to fully connect with it.” She also noted that “box numbers don’t always tell the full story of a film’s impact.”

Sidelined by the biggies

Kirti Kulhari recently spoke out about feeling “sidelined” during the promotions of Pink (2016). She said that she felt overshadowed by Taapsee Pannu, who became “the Pink girl” in the eyes of the public. She recalled having a meltdown due to the experience. The actor stated that the film’s trailer focused mainly on Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan, and the promotions further solidified Taapsee’s position as the lead. Kirti felt that this hierarchy was unfair, as she saw the film as a story of three girls, including herself and Andrea Tariang.

Abhishek goes to Prayagraj

After the massive success of Stree 2 (2024), actor Abhishek Banerjee is currently shooting for a new film in Prayagraj, amidst the Maha Kumbh festivities. The project is shrouded in secrecy, but industry insiders suggest it could be one of Abhishek’s most “ambitious ventures” to date. The actor is shooting with Shahana Goswami, and soaking in the spiritual energy of the city. Excited about the project, Abhishek, said he is “immersed in his performance.” On the work front, he has Mirzapur, The Film and Amitabh Bachchan’s Section 84.

Celebrating Shyam Babu

Shyam Benegal’s legacy is being honoured at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) with a retrospective of his influential work, with the support of National Film Development Corporation. The retrospective features some of his most celebrated films, including Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992), Mammo (1994), The Making of the Mahatma (1996), and his last directorial project Mujib: making of a Nation (2023). Running until March 2, the festival will showcase Benegal’s films, which delve into themes of identity, history, and human emotions. The legendary filmmaker passed away on December 23, last year, at the age of 90.