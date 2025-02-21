Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Kapil Sharma charges Rs 5 crore per episode Anil Kapoor Vijay Varma to star in business drama

Have you heard? Kapil Sharma charges Rs 5 crore per episode; Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma to star in business drama

Updated on: 21 February,2025 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

We have learned that the comedian is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode for the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, which will stream on Netflix.

Have you heard? Kapil Sharma charges Rs 5 crore per episode; Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma to star in business drama

Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Kapil Sharma charges Rs 5 crore per episode; Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma to star in business drama
x
00:00

Laughing his way to the bank


Since the humongous success of his comedy TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil has been on a roll. We have learned that the comedian is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode for the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, which will stream on Netflix. In contrast, his co-stars are apparently earning significantly less, with Sunil Grover receiving Rs 25 lakh, Archana Puran Singh and Krishna Abhishek getting Rs 10 lakh each, and Kiku Sharda earning Rs 7 lakh per episode. 


New show on the cards


Anil Kapoor and Vijay VarmaAnil Kapoor and Vijay Varma

Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma have reportedly joined forces for a high-stakes business drama web series, to be directed by Hansal Mehta. The big-budget drama will see Anil and Vijay play fierce business rivals in the cutthroat financial world. We have learned that the series, written by Niren Bhatt, Nikhil Nair, and Ankur Pathak, is set to commence production in May and will be filmed across Mumbai, London, and Dubai. 

Box office numbers don’t matter

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa; (inset) Sneha DesaiKhushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa; (inset) Sneha Desai

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, released earlier this month, and failed to create a buzz among moviegoers. Despite its unique take on modern relationships and digital-era love, the film grossed only R6.9 crore in 10 days. The writer of the film, Sneha Desai, attributed the poor performance to the film’s unconventional style, saying, “It may take time for a wider audience to fully connect with it.” She also noted that “box numbers don’t always tell the full story of a film’s impact.”

Sidelined by the biggies

Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Andrea Tariang in PinkAmitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Andrea Tariang in Pink

Kirti Kulhari recently  spoke out about feeling “sidelined” during the promotions of Pink (2016). She said that she felt overshadowed by Taapsee Pannu, who became “the Pink girl” in the eyes of the public. She recalled having a meltdown due to the experience. The actor stated that the film’s trailer focused mainly on Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan, and the promotions further solidified Taapsee’s position as the lead. Kirti felt that this hierarchy was unfair, as she saw the film as a story of three girls, including herself and Andrea Tariang.

Abhishek goes to Prayagraj

Abhishek BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjee

After the massive success of Stree 2 (2024), actor Abhishek Banerjee is currently shooting for a new film in Prayagraj, amidst the Maha Kumbh festivities. The project is shrouded in secrecy, but industry insiders suggest it could be one of Abhishek’s most “ambitious ventures” to date. The actor is shooting with Shahana Goswami,  and soaking in the spiritual energy of the city. Excited about the project, Abhishek, said he is “immersed in his performance.” On the work front, he has Mirzapur, The Film and Amitabh Bachchan’s Section 84.

Celebrating Shyam Babu

Shyam BenegalShyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal’s legacy is being honoured at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) with a retrospective of his influential work, with the support of National Film Development Corporation. The retrospective features some of his most celebrated films, including Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992), Mammo (1994), The Making of the Mahatma (1996), and his last directorial project Mujib: making of a Nation (2023). Running until March 2, the festival will showcase Benegal’s films, which delve into themes of identity, history, and human emotions. The legendary filmmaker passed away on December 23, last year, at the age of 90. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

archana puran singh kiku sharda sunil grover kapil sharma amitabh bachchan kirti kulhari anil kapoor vijay varma Abhishek Banerjee shyam benegal bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK