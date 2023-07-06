Have you heard? Kriti Sanon's big move

Kajol and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after eight years for a Netflix original 'Do Patti'. The upcoming movie marks the maiden production for writers Kanika Dhillon and Sanon under their newly-launched banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively

Kriti Sanon and Kajol

Almost eight years after they worked together in Dilwale, Kajol and Kriti Sanon are reuniting for the Netflix film, Do Patti, the streaming service announced yesterday. The upcoming movie marks the maiden production for writers Kanika Dhillon and Sanon under their newly-launched banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively. Dhillon said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that “empowers stories and storytellers”. Kajol, who previously starred in the streamer’s films Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, said, “[This] is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.” Announcing the launch of her banner a day before this news hit headlines, Sanon added, “I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more.” Sanon was last seen in the Prabhas-starrer, Adipurush.

A lot of Kangana up next

Tejas, headlined by Kangana Ranaut, is slated to be released in theatres on October 20, the makers said. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the upcoming movie features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page. According to the makers, Tejas revolves around Ranaut’s Tejas Gill, who aims “to instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way”. Ranaut’s political drama, Emergency, which sees her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will hit the screens on November 24.

New mom

Former television actor Sana Khan has delivered a baby boy. The actor took to social media to share, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our [baby]. Your love and duas made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.” The actor, who married Anas Saiyad in November 2020, may have stepped away from acting, but continues to keep her fans updated about her life on social media. She also owns certain brands.

Shekhar piques curiosity with his comments

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is currently basking in the success of his movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It? But, he has already announced his next, which is a sequel to his 1983 movie, Masoom. Titled Masoom… The New Generation, the film is about the idea of home. “I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home [ahead]. If you look at What’s Love Got to Do with It?, you realise it was a joint family system, which, in that part of the world, lasted a long time. One of the big things has been happening is that kids have been moving away — from small towns to Mumbai, Mumbai to the west. They go out for their education and don’t go back, and every time I’ve talked to them, there is this little thing that bothers them, a guilt that never goes away. [They feel], ‘I left my parents’. When you talk to people about home, the first thing they say is that it is property, it is real estate. And the second thing they say is, ‘What’s it worth?’ The real estate value of your house becomes much more important than what the essential idea for home is. And home is, what is it? It is memories.”

Of Vidya’s calibre

Filmmaker Anu Menon, who is collaborating with Vidya Balan for the second time, said the actor was roped in for Neeyat because the team needed someone with “calibre and gravitas” for the role. “When we started writing the script and figuring out this character, it felt like a Vidya Balan-role. I am not saying she is similar to Vidya, but we wanted someone of her calibre, gravitas; someone who can take us on this journey — the one you can trust. Vidya Balan doesn’t say yes very easily, so I had to make sure she loved the script first and finds something in it that she likes. I know she enjoyed doing Shakuntala Devi with me, but I do think I earned another time with my script.”

Different aspirations

Gadar 2 actor Ameesha Patel spoke of the love that her character, Sakina had received over the years. “It warms my heart,” she said while discussing her association with the film. “Even after 22 years, the kind of love Tara and Sakina are getting, warms my heart, and I tear up as well. The character has entered everyone’s heart and mind.” Speaking of her aspirations, she said that before venturing into films, she had aspired to be an interior designer. She said, “If I wouldn’t have entered films, my interest was interior design — Making the house beautiful, and choosing the right combinations.”

A little bit of patience?

An interaction between Kapil Sharma and a fan has not gone down well with social media users, who’ve pulled up the comedian for his “arrogance”. Sharma was approached by a selfie-seeking fan at the airport, and while he stopped to oblige him, it appeared that the fan didn’t have his camera ready to shoot. Unwilling to wait, Sharma made a comment on the situation and walked away with a smile. His fans believed that he should have spared a moment for his fan, and reminded him that his fame was a result of their adulation.

An unusual pairing

Angad Bedi says he would love to do a romantic film opposite veteran actor Neena Gupta, who features in a small role in the actor’s latest release. “Neena Gupta is an amazing actor. She has an effortless way of playing her characters, which is a lesson for many actors. In Lust Stories 2, we have a different relationship, but some day I would love to romance her on-screen for any project. I am sure it won’t be your regular romantic story, so I am looking forward to any such project. I have watched many of her older [films] and I feel she is one of the underrated actors we have in the industry, [and one] who is slowly getting her due credit.”