Have you heard? Long wait for the cameo

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Come January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen on screen together. Over four years since his special appearance in Zero (2018), Salman will again be seen in a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan. The two actors have already shot their portions together. Interestingly, SRK, too, has a small yet pivotal part as Pathaan in Tiger 3. However, he is yet to shoot with his friend. Insiders state that SRK has a particular look for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which he is currently filming. After the ongoing spell, he will resume work on south director Atlee’s yet-untitled film. So, only after a couple of months, will he join Salman for their scenes in Tiger 3. Given that he sports long hair in Pathaan and short in Hirani and Atlee’s movies, buzz is that SRK will use a wig or hair extensions to sport his Pathaan look in Salman’s spy thriller.

Sanjay Gagani continues experimenting with disguises on his TV show, Kundali Bhagya. His latest avatar — as a mature woman, sporting a red saree and a big bindi — reminded many of Akshay Kumar’s look from Laxmii (2020). Sanjay says, “I’ve taken on the avatar of a woman earlier as well, the nuances of this new character were drastically different. I understood the difficulty of shooting, especially when pulling off action scenes in a saree.” He adds, “I also got some help from [wife] Poonam [Preet] to get the nuances right.”

Alia in Ranbir’s heart

Ranbir Kapoor, his director-friend Ayan Mukerji, and SS Rajamouli announced at an event in Vishakhapatnam yesterday that the trailer of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be out on June 15. Apart from showcasing the teaser, the trio also shared a recorded message from Alia Bhatt, who plays RK’s love interest in this sci-fi fantasy film. In the message, she said, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart.” Later, Rajamouli added that Ranbir is lucky to have her in his life. Alia couldn’t attend the event as she is shooting in London for her Hollywood project, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

New beginnings

It seems Kangana Ranaut is not too perturbed by the debacle of her last release, Dhaakad. She has moved on to a new role with her next film — this time around, behind the camera. The actor, who took over the directorial reins of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019), from Krish Jagarlamudi, has begun work on her directorial venture, Emergency. It has been written by her favourite screenwriter, Ritesh Shah. Sharing a picture from the set, she wrote, “Recce day one… don’t mess with me is my resting pose.” In another post, she stated, “Of all the roles I play, I am most comfortable being a filmmaker.”

Tiger joins football club

After several practice sessions and matches with his industry friends, Tiger Shroff finally joined the All Stars Football Club last Sunday. Founded by Bunty Walia, the celebrity football team is led by Abhishek Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor as his deputy. Apart from the match in Dubai last month, four more matches are scheduled post August, in India and abroad. The idea is to raise funds for various causes. The team comprises Kartik Aryan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and star sons Ahaan Shetty and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others.

Going great heights

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has been making news since its announcement. The buzz is only getting louder as the film nears its release in cinemas this Friday. Interestingly, the iconic actor adds another milestone to his long career with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial venture that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The film’s trailer will be presented on the world’s tallest screen, Burj Khalifa, tonight. Looks like Ulaga Nayagan (as the legendary actor is also known) is scaling heights with his upcoming action thriller.

Finally married!

Karan Grover, best known for his portrayal of Angad Maan in Udaariyaan and Rohit Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, tied the knot with actor-girlfriend Poppy Jabbal in Himachal Pradesh yesterday. The couple, who have been together for 10 years, had an intimate wedding in the presence of their families and close friends. Apparently, Sonnalli Seygall, Raai Laxmi and Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron attended the wedding. Karan and Poppy shared a picture from the ceremony, captioned, “May Day! May Day! We finally did it. 31.05.2022 (sic).”