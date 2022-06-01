Breaking News
Have you heard? Long wait for the cameo

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Salman will again be seen in a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan. The two actors have already shot their portions together

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan


Come January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen on screen together. Over four years since his special appearance in Zero (2018), Salman will again be seen in a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan. The two actors have already shot their portions together. Interestingly, SRK, too, has a small yet pivotal part as Pathaan in Tiger 3. However, he is yet to shoot with his friend. Insiders state that SRK has a particular look for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which he is currently filming. After the ongoing spell, he will resume work on south director Atlee’s yet-untitled film. So, only after a couple of months, will he join Salman for their scenes in Tiger 3. Given that he sports long hair in Pathaan and short in Hirani and Atlee’s movies, buzz is that SRK will use a wig or hair extensions to sport his Pathaan look in Salman’s spy thriller. 

