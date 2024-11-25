Pointing out that during the ’90s, women would only take on the roles of actors and hairdressers, Madhuri Dixit says, “Today, when I walk in on a set, women are everywhere

Madhuri Dixit

Listen to this article Have you heard? Madhuri Dixit lauds women behind the camera, Ali Fazal wraps Thug Life shoot x 00:00

More power to women

ADVERTISEMENT

Aptly lauding the fact that a large number of female artistes in Bollywood have transitioned to taking on positions of power behind the cameras, Madhuri Dixit Nene says that “a lot has changed for the better” in the past few decades. Pointing out that during the ’90s, women would only take on the roles of actors and hairdressers, she says, “Today, when I walk in on a set, women are everywhere. [They may be] the DoP, ADs, writers, and action masters. I couldn’t have imagined that they would be in these fields, which is amazing. We are also seeing women in action roles, which is amazing. But we need to make more commercial movies that are women-centric. A lot of [female] actors are also turning producers. More power to them.”

Another take by Ranbir

Tales of one of the most beloved families of the Indian film industry, the Kapoors, rarely make it to the masses. So, when Ranbir Kapoor got talking at a Sunday event, fans of the family wholeheartedly indulged in his stories. Among the various tales he shared about his family, the actor revealed that while he doesn’t believe in remaking films, he would revisit his filmmaker-grandfather Raj Kapoor’s movie Shree 420, should he be compelled to do so. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India, he said that the black-and-white movie was his “favourite”. Kapoor also spoke of how his ancestors prepared for their iconic roles in cinema.

Wrapped up

Ali Fazal has wrapped his portion of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which marks the actor’s Tamil film debut. The pan-India project also stars Kamal Haasan. Fazal called working with Ratnam and Haasan an honour, and said that he enjoyed the experience of learning Tamil and exploring a new cinematic culture. Set to release on June 5, 2025, Thug Life, which is being composed by AR Rahman, promises to be a visual spectacle.