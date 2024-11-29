Breaking News
Have you heard? Nayanthara's post on 'Karma' amid legal battle with Dhanush; Shakun Batra's next to be a comedy

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Amid a dispute with Dhanush, Nayanthara shares a cryptic post about karma; Director Shakun Batra has locked his next directorial project, a comedy

Pics/Instagram

Outside the Dharma camp  


Director Shakun Batra, known for Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Gehraiyaan (2022), has locked his next directorial project with Junglee Pictures. The comedy, set to begin filming in 2025, is in its final stages of script revisions before casting starts. Shakun has collaborated with writers Suprotim Sen Gupta and Kunal Aneja to develop the script. Sources reveal the film introduces the audiences to a new world, marking this as Shakun’s first venture outside Dharma Productions.


Karma calling

In response to Dhanush’s legal notice over three seconds of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) used in the Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale, Nayanthara’s lawyer Rahul Dhawan has stated that no copyright infringement laws were violated, as the footage came from Nayanthara’s personal library. The next hearing for the case will take place on Monday. Amid the dispute, Nayanthara shared a cryptic post about karma on her Instagram Stories, stating, “Karma says, when you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest.” Burn!    

dhanush nayanthara Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment Buzz

