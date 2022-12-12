Have you heard? No turning back

After Kartik Aaryan made news for being roped in for Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar stated that he wouldn’t join the latest edition as the screenplay didn’t excite him creatively

Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan

No turning back

After Kartik Aaryan made news for being roped in for Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar stated that he wouldn’t join the latest edition as the screenplay didn’t excite him creatively. Since then, reports have been rife about Akki’s co-stars requesting him to reprise his role of Raju, even as Kartik essays a new character by the same name. However, industry sources maintain there is no way Khiladi Kumar will return to the comedy franchise. A source said, “Given that Akshay has explained why he declined Hera Pheri 3, it is unlikely he will agree to the third outing, at the behest of co-actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.” The source added that the actor has moved on from the project, and there is no looking back.

To new beginnings

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh began filming Chamkila yesterday. Director Imtiaz Ali’s biopic revisits the life of Punjabi lyricist-composer-singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated along with wife Amarjot Kaur and two band members, in 1988. As part of their prep, Pari and Diljit participated in a series of workshops over the past few months. Imtiaz intends to shoot a major portion of the movie over the next two months.

Age is not just a number

Over three years ago, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Sriram Raghavan had announced Ikkis, a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, with Varun Dhawan. It was to mark Varun’s second film with Sriram after Badlapur (2015). At the time, the director felt that the actor would be able to pull off the part. However, the project didn’t materialise. Recently, on the occasion of Dharmendra’s 87th birthday, the makers announced the movie with Agastya Nanda. Since Khetarpal was only 21 when he was killed in action during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the makers felt that a younger actor would be apt for the part. Given the encouraging reports of Agastya’s performance in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, he was roped in to play the war hero, in place of Varun.

An encore for Armaan

Armaan Ralhan, who was recently seen in a peppy number opposite Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot, has reportedly come on board for the second season of the web series, Shoorveer. The actor, who first got noticed for his performance in Karan Johar-produced Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), is said to be excited about the complexities of his role in the thriller. A source says, “There are multiple layers to his character, this time around. His role gets more intense as the narrative moves forward.”

New best friend

It appears that Disha Patani has found a new friend in model Aleksandar Alex Ilic, after her split with Tiger Shroff. The two first met during his initial days in Mumbai, and went on to become flatmates in 2015. Disha and Alex bonded over their passion for fitness, and started working out together. Soon, they were spotted hanging out frequently. It’s another thing that Alex reportedly maintains that Disha and he are just good friends. Haven’t we heard that before?

Packing a paanch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma completed five years of marriage yesterday. The actor marked the occasion with a series of quirky pictures. Our favourite is where Anushka photoshopped Pari’s poster to indicate that Virat has always got her back. While her post was flooded with reactions, Virat quipped, “My love… You definitely have the best photos of me.” Touché!

Nora upset with Malaika?

Uh oh, it appears that Nora Fatehi is not too pleased about making an appearance on Malaika Arora’s new show. In a trailer of the upcoming episode of Moving In With Malaika, the actor-host calls Nora a “blow hot, blow cold” kind of a person, having worked with her on a few occasions. In another scene, Nora, who shot for the show with mutual friend Terence Lewis, expresses regret about participating in it. She is seen walking away from the meeting, after saying, “I’d like a little bit of value for myself too.” On hearing the remark, Malla looks like she couldn’t care less.

