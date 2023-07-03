It appears that after mulling over The Immortal Aswatthama, Allu Arjun has decided to give director Aditya Dhar’s dream project a miss

Allu Arjun

Listen to this article Have you heard? Playing it safe x 00:00

Playing it safe

ADVERTISEMENT

Uh oh. It appears that after mulling over The Immortal Aswatthama, Allu Arjun has decided to give director Aditya Dhar’s dream project a miss. It is being said that the poor response to Om Raut’s Adipurush, in terms of the VFX and the box-office, has made the superstar wary of taking up a VFX-heavy story rooted in mythology. Not to forget the long time the extensive VFX will take to create and ready the magnum opus for release. Talk in Tollywood is that Arjun has opted to team up with director Trivikram for his next after Pushpa 2: The Rule, which he is presently working on. The actor and the director have a successful track record with films like Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015) and the blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). While not much is known about the plot, we hear it is going to be completely a mass entertainer. Planned as a pan-India outing, the project will be released in multiple languages.

Going solo

Qala actor Triptii Dimri is said to have broken up with Anushka Sharma’s producer-brother Karnesh Sharma. Talk about their split emerged after it was noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on social media. Moreover, they have also deleted pictures of each other and them together. If that’s not enough, Karnesh has also removed Triptii’s character poster from Bulbbul. While the buzz about their break-up gained momentum on social media, the actor shared a post, saying, “People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy.”

VFX woes

It is often said that two is company and three is a crowd. That’s what Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is avoiding during the pre-Independence weekend. The gangster drama was the first to stake claim on August 11 for its theatrical release.

Earlier this year, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 also announced their release on the same weekend. Now, Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has vacated the date. Reportedly, the extensive VFX work won’t be complete in time to meet the deadline, as a result of which the makers are looking at a December 1 release. While they are yet to share the new date, a trade source says, “That is the only open window three weeks after Tiger 3 and as many weeks before Dunki.”

Teaming up for a secret project

Ranveer Singh is teaming up with actor-wife Deepika Padukone yet again. This time around, they are joined by Ram Charan and Trisha. Sharing a video on social media, Ranveer wrote, “Unveil the secret. Stay tuned for the big reveal.” The clip begins with Deepika registering a police complaint for her husband who has gone missing from the previous night. Ram and Trisha don’t have any dialogues in the teaser that states, “some secrets should remain secrets.” We just hope it’s not another ad film now!

B’day announcement

For weeks, rumours have been rife about Ranveer Singh stepping into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes to play the role of Don. Sources claim that the official announcement is expected later this week, on July 6, on the occasion of the actor’s 38th birthday. Ranveer has reportedly shot a special video for Farhan Akhtar’s third instalment of the action thriller franchise. The makers will unveil a dekko of the actor as the iconic character with the video. Meanwhile, the trailer of his next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Karan Johar as director, will be unveiled on Tuesday.

What’s this puppy love?

Ileana D’Cruz, who announced her pregnancy in April, continues to maintain secrecy about the man in her life. She recently shared a picture of her beau kissing their pet dog, captioning it, “Puppy love.” The Big Bull actor has been conscious about not revealing the identity of her partner. Previously, she had uploaded a romantic picture with her beau, in which their faces were intentionally blurred. Really now!

Culture vulture

Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss OTT 2, saying that he would ensure that the show stays true to Indian culture. In recent days, Jad Hadid’s kiss with Akanksha Puri made news and his flashing his derriere at Bebika Dhurve appalled audiences. Miffed with the turn of events, Salman called out the contestants during the Weekend ka War episode. “You all think this was the highlight of the week. Was it according to our upbringing, familial values and culture?” he thundered. While he apologised to the audiences for how the show was panning out, he told the house-mates, “You don’t need to apologise to me for whatever you did. I don’t care. I’m out of here. I’m leaving this show,” he said, walking off the stage.