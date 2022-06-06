Have you heard? Prabhas surprises Prashanth

When the filmmaker got together with his KGF team and their friends from the Karnataka film industry for the celebrations at High Lounge, World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, they were in for a surprise

Prabhas, Yash and Prashanth Neel

South director Prashanth Neel had two reasons to celebrate over the weekend. His latest release, KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, completed its 50-day run in cinemas. Secondly, Saturday (June 4) was his birthday. When the filmmaker got together with his KGF team and their friends from the Karnataka film industry for the celebrations at High Lounge, World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, they were in for a surprise. Prabhas, who is working with Prashanth in his next, Salaar, had flown down from Hyderabad to join in the revelry. The director was thrilled to see that his actor-friend had made the trip specially for him.

Even as his Ganapath Part 1 is being readied for a Christmas release, Tiger Shroff has apparently finalised another film with the producers, Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani. It will be an action thriller, given his success rate in the genre. Interestingly, the film will be helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who made his directorial debut with John Abraham’s Attack Part 1. The movie, to be filmed primarily in the UK, will be a perfect mix of action and emotion, and also take Tiger into a new territory. Lakshya is said to be finalising the screenplay soon so as to start pre-production this August. Talk is that the yet-untitled film will go on floors after Tiger wraps up director Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo remake. Meanwhile, Tiger’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and director Ali Abbas Zafar has apparently been pushed to early 2023. With Lakshya planning to start his film with Tiger later this year, wonder what happens to Attack Part 2, the script of which is ready, as declared by John earlier.

Birthday bash turned super-spreader?

Predictably, Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash continues to make news. This time, the grapevine has it that the filmmaker’s star-studded celebration became a super-spreader that resulted in about 50 attendees contracting COVID-19. It is being said that Kartik Aaryan contracted the virus from his co-star, who had attended the party, during the post-release promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Talk is that Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur also contracted the virus. Kat was supposed to accompany hubby Vicky Kaushal for an awards gala in Abu Dhabi, but had to opt out after testing positive. Apparently, her shoot for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas has been rescheduled.

White a way to go

With best friend Janhvi Kapoor away in Paris to film her next, Bawaal, Sara Ali Khan has found a new buddy in Ananya Panday. The two actors not only twinned in white, but also happily posed for pictures together. Sharing an image on social media, the Atrangi Re actor wrote, “Wearing white… Feeling right… What a sight… Friendship kinda night (sic).” She added, “P.S.: This caption has been written by Ananya.” The Gehraiyaan actor re-shared her post and Sara’s best friend Janhvi reacted by liking it.

A film for a cause

Maninee De is batting for women’s health with Bediyan, which she is currently filming in Uttarakhand. Based on a real story from the northern hills, the movie addresses the norm of the region, wherein a woman is not only forced to give birth alone in a cowshed, but also compelled to fend for herself and her newborn in unhygienic conditions. Maninee, who plays a Garhwali woman in the movie, says, “The subject left a huge impact on me. Bediyan will be a message to the world that this kind of ritual exists, and it must be removed at the earliest.”

Blessings first

Karan Grover and Poppy Jabbal, who tied the knot on May 31, headed to Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. Sharing a picture, they wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts and gestures.” Apologising for not replying to everyone personally, they added, “We know your love protects, guides and empowers us.”

Picture perfect

John Abraham and Priya Runchal celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary yesterday. Priya shared a picture on social media, with a star and heart emoji. While she has preferred to stay away from the limelight, he maintains that she plays a key role in his company. An investment banker by profession, Priya is John’s go-to person for all things related to finance. Be it his production house, football team or any other endeavour, sources say she takes the final call.