Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard? Prabhas surprises Prashanth

Updated on: 06 June,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

When the filmmaker got together with his KGF team and their friends from the Karnataka film industry for the celebrations at High Lounge, World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, they were in for a surprise

Prabhas, Yash and Prashanth Neel


South director Prashanth Neel had two reasons to celebrate over the weekend. His latest release, KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, completed its 50-day run in cinemas. Secondly, Saturday (June 4) was his birthday. When the filmmaker got together with his KGF team and their friends from the Karnataka film industry for the celebrations at High Lounge, World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, they were in for a surprise. Prabhas, who is working with Prashanth in his next, Salaar, had flown down from Hyderabad to join in the revelry. The director was thrilled to see that his actor-friend had made the trip specially for him. 

