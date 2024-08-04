The family comedy, which stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady, also marks Sanjay Dutt’s on-screen reunion with Ajay about 12 years since their 2012 hit, Son of Sardaar

Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt

It appears that Ajay Devgn has got quite an ensemble cast for his new venture, Son of Sardaar 2 (SOS 2). In June, the actor-producer began filming with director Vijay Kumar Arora. The family comedy, which stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady, also marks Sanjay Dutt’s on-screen reunion with Ajay about 12 years since their 2012 hit, Son of Sardaar. The narrative rides on quirky characters and the humour is driven by their dynamics. That’s why the makers have cast actors like Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, Sharat Saxena, Kubbra Sait, Ashwini Kalsekar and Roshni Walia to add to the laugh riot. Produced in association with NR Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, SOS 2 is currently being filmed in Scotland, where they will wrap up a major chunk of the movie by this month-end. Next, they will shoot in a Mumbai studio, where a set will be built for the purpose, followed by another outdoor schedule in north India. The makers, who are planning to release the comic caper in the second half of 2025, will zero in on the date after completing a major portion of the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Split wide open

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have reportedly broken up. They triggered the buzz about their relationship when they began exchanging playful comments on each other’s social media posts. The rumours gained further credence when they arrived at several high-profile events within seconds of each other. ‘Leaked’ images of Sid and Navya chatting and laughing together gave a good indication of their chemistry. Sources close to the Gully Boy actor and the entrepreneur claim that the two have decided to call it quits. Despite the split, Sid and Navya apparently continue to remain good friends.

Cycling ka double faayda

Karan Suchak, who plays Suyash in the show Main Hoon Saath Tere, cycles from his home in Malad West to the studio in Naigaon and back. “Mumbai rains cause huge traffic jams throughout the expressway, especially in the morning and evening. That’s when I got the idea of cycling to the set,” said the actor. Speaking of the double advantage of cycling—keeping fit and also avoiding wasting time in traffic—Karan added, “I consider cycling to be one of the best forms of workout; I’d suggest that the next time you foresee a route that will be jam-packed, consider hopping on a cycle instead. It’s actually fun, but in the rain, please travel wearing a windcheater or a raincoat, because safety comes first.”

Talking movies

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known to not mince words, addressed the consistency of Hollywood filmmakers even when they turn old, and their adaptation to changing landscapes. “When you talk about Martin Scorsese, or when you talk about Clint Eastwood, the kind of realism and effectiveness [they show is remarkable]. They’re taking up [interesting] subjects, and getting performances that are top-notch. More than anything else, it is their personal attitude which is reflecting in their films,” the filmmaker said in a recent interview. Stating that his industry colleagues “think of audiences as dumb,” Ramu added, “The kind of cinema they make, and the benchmark there… Imagine what is the benchmark here. All the big [Hollywood] stars come together and make Oppenheimer [2023]. And here, all the big stars come together and they make Thugs of Hindostan [2018].” Now, that’s rich from someone who cast the biggest of actors and made films like RGV Ki Aag (2007).

Kangana’s bungalow on sale!

Even as Kangana Ranaut is readying her next, Emergency, for release on September 6, talk is that she has put her bungalow on sale. Located in Bandra’s Pali Hill, the property serves as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films. A video showcasing the interiors of the tastefully done bungalow was uploaded on YouTube by a real estate consultancy. While her name wasn’t revealed, its look and the mention of it “being owned by a celebrity who has made some interesting movies” hinted that it is Kangana’s property. Standing on a plot of 285 sq metres, the ground-plus-two-storeyed bungalow has a construction area of 3,042 sq ft, with another 500 sq ft for parking. Listed for Rs 40 crore, the landmark bungalow was in the news in 2020 when it was partly demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for alleged illegal extensions. Kangana had subsequently sued the corporation and the Bombay High Court ruled that the demolition was on wrongful grounds. The actor-filmmaker had welcomed the court’s verdict, calling it a “victory of democracy”. Kangana, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, had declared a debt of Rs 17 crore in her affidavit for filing her nominations for Lok Sabha elections in May this year.

Praise the cops

A day after filing an FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet Kaur thanked the cops with a social media post. She wrote, “I was nervous entering a police station, but your kindness and sensitive approach towards my plight was truly touching.” Specifically mentioning senior officials, the actor concluded her note, saying, “I know now that women are safe in our country.”

Revisiting the 1999 hijack

About 21 years ago, Rohit Shetty loosely based his directorial debut on the hijack of the Indian Airlines flight IC 814, which was flying from Kathmandu to New Delhi. Now, Anubhav Sinha is making his OTT debut with a retelling of the incident with the web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Besides reuniting stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur, the six-episode show stars Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Anupam Tripathi (of Squid Game fame). Anubhav’s directorial venture will bring to screen the seven-day story of terror, negotiations and heroism. Vijay, who plays a pilot in the series, shared the teaser on social media, saying, “188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events—IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix!”