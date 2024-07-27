Breaking News
Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The actor will reportedly portray a R&AW (Research & Analysis) agent in the action thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt

Ajit Doval and Ranveer Singh

It is known that Ranveer Singh is teaming up with Aditya Dhar for his next film. The actor will reportedly portray a R&AW (Research & Analysis) agent in the action thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The filmmaker has reportedly based the drama on one of the key missions that current National Security Advisor of India (NSA), Ajit Doval, undertook in his younger days. Details of the plot remain under wraps. Sources claim that Aditya’s cinematic translation of Doval’s story will release in cinemas next year. To meet the requirements of his character from Punjab, Ranveer is sporting a beard. Akshaye, Maddy, and Arjun play intelligence officers in Ranveer’s mission, while Sanju is the main antagonist. The team will start filming in Thailand, then head to Canada for another international schedule before wrapping up the shoot in Mumbai.


It’s all about priorities


It appears that Deepika Padukone has decided to give the international series, The White Lotus, a miss. The actor, who was slated to be part of the third instalment of the comedy-drama series, is prioritising motherhood. Deepika and actor-husband Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their first child in September. Sources state that Deepika, being the kind of person she is, is keen to be a hands-on mother without any external help. Last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, the actor hasn’t signed on to any new project. Ranveer  has been protective of her. He has been accompanying her to events and keeping the social media trolls away. Deepika will next be seen as the fiery cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s Diwali offering, Singham Again.

ranveer singh deepika padukone bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update sanjay dutt yami gautam Aditya Dhar

