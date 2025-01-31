This exciting collaboration for the song titled Imma Be Your Pokémon features beloved characters like Pikachu and Jigglypuff grooving to Badshah’s signature beats

Rapper Badshah is bringing a whole new twist to the world of Pokémon with his latest track, Imma be your Pokémon, set to take Indian beats to a global stage. The singer-rapper has teamed up with the franchise, blending catchy music with Pokémon-inspired energy. This exciting collaboration features beloved characters like Pikachu and Jigglypuff grooving to Badshah’s signature beats. Speaking about the collaboration, the singer shared, “I’ve loved watching Pokémon, and like millions of fans around the world, I was always captivated by its world of adventure, friendship, and determination. Being able to collaborate with such a global brand is truly a dream come true.”