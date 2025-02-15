After her latest film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, hit cinemas on Friday, Rashmika Mandanna has dived straight back into work; Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani admitted that stuffing Vedaa (2024) with “masala and action” ended up compromising its integrity and purity

Back to work

After her latest film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, hit cinemas on Friday, Rashmika Mandanna has dived straight back into work on her next project, Sikandar. Teaming up with Salman Khan in this AR Murugadoss directorial, she’s back on set in Hyderabad, even as she recovers from a leg injury. Sharing a sneak peek of her late-night shoot on the set of Sikandar on Instagram Stories, Rashmika gave her fans a taste of the “chaotic life of an actor” she’s currently living.

When the film gets too massy

Sharvari and John Abraham in Vedaa, (right) Nikkhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani admitted that stuffing Vedaa (2024) with “masala and action” ended up compromising its integrity and purity. Starring John Abraham and Sharvari, the film set out to tackle caste issues in rural India but took a detour into action-entertainer territory. Nikkhil confessed that he blundered by trying to make it “too entertaining” to woo a wider audience. This move, he admitted, diluted the film’s impact, which was originally meant to put the spotlight a Dalit girl’s story.