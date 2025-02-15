Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Rashmika Mandanna resumes work after leg injury Nikkhil Advani speaks about Vedaa failure

Have you heard? Rashmika Mandanna resumes work after leg injury; Nikkhil Advani speaks about Vedaa failure

Updated on: 16 February,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

After her latest film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, hit cinemas on Friday, Rashmika Mandanna has dived straight back into work; Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani admitted that stuffing Vedaa (2024) with “masala and action” ended up compromising its integrity and purity

Have you heard? Rashmika Mandanna resumes work after leg injury; Nikkhil Advani speaks about Vedaa failure

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Rashmika Mandanna resumes work after leg injury; Nikkhil Advani speaks about Vedaa failure
x
00:00

Back to work


After her latest film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, hit cinemas on Friday, Rashmika Mandanna has dived straight back into work on her next project, Sikandar. Teaming up with Salman Khan in this AR Murugadoss directorial, she’s back on set in Hyderabad, even as she recovers from a leg injury. Sharing a sneak peek of her late-night shoot on the set of Sikandar on Instagram Stories, Rashmika gave her fans a taste of the “chaotic life of an actor” she’s currently living.


When the film gets too massy


Sharvari and John Abraham in Vedaa, (right) Nikkhil AdvaniSharvari and John Abraham in Vedaa, (right) Nikkhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani admitted that stuffing Vedaa (2024) with “masala and action” ended up compromising its integrity and purity. Starring John Abraham and Sharvari, the film set out to tackle caste issues in rural India but took a detour into action-entertainer territory. Nikkhil confessed that he blundered by trying to make it “too entertaining” to woo a wider audience. This move, he admitted, diluted the film’s impact, which was originally meant to put the spotlight a Dalit girl’s story.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna Chhaava Sikandar Sharvari Wagh john abraham nikkhil advani Vedaa bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK