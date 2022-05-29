Breaking News
Changing lives over dinner
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard? Read the disclaimer, people!

Have you heard? Read the disclaimer, people!

Updated on: 29 May,2022 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Have you heard?

Have you heard? Read the disclaimer, people!

Yash


It’s not wrong to assume that movies influence viewers, albeit it can either be positive or negative. In a recent case, a 15-year-old boy from Rajendranagar in Hyderabad was hospitalised after smoking a packet of cigarettes for the first time. His source of inspiration—the hit Telugu film KGF’s lead character Rocky Bhai, played by Kannada star Yash. Which resulted in severe cough and throat ache complications. While the doctors have given a clean chit, they have advised parents to be more vigilant to habit children pick up under influence. Guess, the disclaimers running in the film were clearly ignored.

The next direction




Imran Khan


Show full article

Yash lata mangeshkar imran khan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK