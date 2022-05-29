Have you heard? Read the disclaimer, people!

Have you heard?

Yash

It’s not wrong to assume that movies influence viewers, albeit it can either be positive or negative. In a recent case, a 15-year-old boy from Rajendranagar in Hyderabad was hospitalised after smoking a packet of cigarettes for the first time. His source of inspiration—the hit Telugu film KGF’s lead character Rocky Bhai, played by Kannada star Yash. Which resulted in severe cough and throat ache complications. While the doctors have given a clean chit, they have advised parents to be more vigilant to habit children pick up under influence. Guess, the disclaimers running in the film were clearly ignored.

Show full article

He took the country by storm with his first film, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na 14 years ago. While Imran Khan— Aamir Khan’s nephew—had several releases post that, none managed to catapult him like his initial success, barring Delhi Belly (2011). He quit acting post the debacle of his 2015 rom-com Katti Batti also starring Kangana Ranaut. We hear, Imran is all set to come back to the fold, but as a director. Four years ago, he helmed a short film, Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. Now, he is busy scripting his directorial debut. If all goes as planned, the film will go on floors late next year. Can’t wait!

Dream to come true

Lata Mangeshkar harboured a dream before passing away in February this year. She hoped to build a retirement home for ailing industry veterans who were alone and lonely in their twilight years. The Mangeshkar family in tandem with the Maharashtra state government are now realising her dream. They have been allotted a plot of land around Thane for the project, work for which is already underway.

Change in the venue

South stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who are set to tie the knot on June 9 at the Tirumala Tirupathi temple, are changing the venue of their nuptials. A source informs that the couple has opted for an intimate ceremony that will be attended by family and close friends at a resort in Mahabalipuram. The invitation card, that has been making media rounds, reads, “WN, Save the date for the wedding of Nayan and Wikki, June 9, 2022, Mahabs”.