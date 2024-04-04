Rumours are rife that Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar will be three of the 10 heroines in 'No Entry Mein Entry'

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh

mid-day had reported that Boney Kapoor is producing a No Entry sequel with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh playing double roles (Single ticket, double entry; March 29). To be helmed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry Mein Entry is slated to go on floors this December. Now, rumours are rife that Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar will be three of the 10 heroines in the laugh riot. Interestingly, the sequel has been a pet project for the makers and the actors of the 2005 original—Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan—for several years. Not many know that Bazmee’s 2011 film, Thank You, was initially planned as a follow-up to No Entry. But apparently, things didn’t pan out as expected and the writer-director went ahead to make it with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Suniel Shetty. A few years ago, Salman was keen on producing the sequel, with Anil, Fardeen and himself playing dual roles—of fathers and sons. He reportedly lost interest due to long-drawn legalities and opted out. While some claim that Boney and Anees are making a film on the same subject, it remains to be seen if the double roles that Varun, Arjun and Diljit will play in No Entry 2 will be fathers and sons, or in the same age bracket.

Jazzing it up

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering that music plays an important part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies, we hear that Alia Bhatt plays a jazz singer in his next, Love & War. The actor has sung in her earlier films like Highway and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). So, it is not surprising when sources claim that she is excited about going behind the mic for her new role. Though details of the plot are being closely guarded, sources claim that the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is a love triangle set against the backdrop of war. Moreover, it also pays homage to Raj Kapoor’s Sangam (1964), which starred Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar, besides the showman himself.

Sonakshi takes a bow

Sonakshi Sinha is said to have impressed Sanjay Leela Bhansali with her acting abilities in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. We hear that she got his okay for a crucial scene in a single take. “Sanjay and the entire crew gave Sona a standing ovation after the electrifying scene was filmed,” said a source. The recently released song, Tilasmi bahein, ends on a dramatic note as an intense Sonakshi throws a glass, leaving audiences eagerly waiting to watch the scene unfold.

Another sequel for Ajay

It appears that about 12 years since Son of Sardaar, Ajay Devgn’s plans for a sequel to the action-comedy are finally materialising. The actor-filmmaker has reportedly roped in Vijay Kumar Arora, director of Punjabi films like Harjeeta (2018), Baby Dolls (2019) and Godday Godday Chaa (2023) to helm Son of Sardaar 2. Apparently, Ajay wants an authentic Punjabi touch along with a fresh approach and treatment for the film about a happy-go-lucky Sardar’s new story. He found a perfect collaborator in Vijay, who previously shot his 2001 film, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and 2014 thriller, Action Jackson, helmed by Prabhudheva. For the uninitiated, Son of Sardaar was an adaptation of SS Rajamouli’s 2010 comedy drama, Maryada Ramanna. Ajay is said to begin filming Son of Sardaar 2 after he wraps up Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Rajkumar Gupta’s Raid 2 and Luv Ranjan’s De De Pyaar De 2.

Tone it down

Just like Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), its sequel too is said to be having a tough time clearing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Talk in the trade is that the Board has recommended several cuts for director Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD2) that is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. While the list of alterations is yet to be known, sources claim the Censor Board’s reaction is not altogether surprising. “Even before sharing the first glimpse of LSD2, Ektaa and Dibakar had clearly stated that the film contains shocking content and should be watched with personal discretion,” said a source. The film is slated to release on April 19.

Next stop, Geneva

Bhumi Pednekar is being recognised as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum (WEF). An active climate warrior, the Bhakshak actor will be inducted into the YGL’s Class of 2024 at Geneva later this year. Her contribution towards raising awareness on sustainability and climate change along with her incredible work to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned ample praise. Honoured and humbled to with the recognition, Bhumi shares that she continues to strive “to ignite conversations, inspire action, and foster tangible change in the realm of sustainability and climate change” through her work. Aspiring to cultivate a diverse portfolio as both an actor and entrepreneur, the actor says, “I look forward to realising these ambitions through WEF’s YGL program. This validation also reaffirms my belief in the power of collective action. I am committed to continuing my efforts and I look forward to collaborating with fellow Young Global Leaders to drive positive change.”