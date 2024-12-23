Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan’s King hasn’t gone on floors yet, but there is a plot twist already. The highly anticipated action thriller, which was to be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is now being directed by Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

There’s a new kingmaker

Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan’s King hasn’t gone on floors yet, but there is a plot twist already. The highly anticipated action thriller, which was to be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is now being directed by Siddharth Anand. What led to the change? Your guess is as good as ours. Even before this development, Siddharth was involved in King as a producer, and co-writer alongside Sujoy. Some reports at that time had also suggested that he would direct the action set-pieces, while Sujoy was to steer the rest of it. Now, with Siddharth as the new captain of the ship, it will mark his reunion with Shah Rukh after their blockbuster Pathaan (2023). Can they recreate their magic? We can already hear the superstar’s fans going, “Yes!”

You’ll get hell next year

How long can you wait for the next season of a series that you absolutely love? The answer to that question can vary, but one thing’s for certain—fans of Paatal Lok have been patient. And now, it’s time for them to be rewarded. The gritty crime thriller’s second season will première on January 17, over four years since the show opened in May 2020. While Jaideep Ahlawat will reprise his role of the cynical but trusted cop Hathiram Chaudhary, the new season will also see Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua join the cast.