Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt

Girls have a date

Yash Raj Films has announced the release date of its highly anticipated action-thriller, Alpha, the first female-led film in the brand’s spy universe. The film, starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, will hit theatres on Christmas, December 25, 2025. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha will feature two female super agents leading the charge in the spyverse. Bhatt is actively promoting her upcoming film, Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, that is set to release on October 11 under the direction of Vasan Bala. Additionally, she has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in her kitty, in which she will star alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Wagh, on the other hand, was last seen in Vedaa, with John Abraham.

Praising those who serve

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share a post for his fans ahead of Animal Welfare Day. “Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some pause to show incredible compassion [by] caring for animals that many overlook. Their selfless dedication exemplifies true kindness. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who goes the extra mile for our furry friends—you are an inspiration to us all,” wrote the actor. Earlier, pictures of the actor, who was last seen in Yodha, surfaced online, in which he was seen playing with a furry friend. The actor previously had a pet dog named Oscar, who passed away in February 2022.

Web gets to work

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar’s cry for help in Berlin after she lost her luggage in transit caught the attention of many social media users, who helped her source a “mizrab, makeup, and more”. Shankar, who was in Berlin on Wednesday for the last performance on her Europe tour, lost her luggage that included her ‘mizrabs’—a custom-fitted fingerpick or plectrum. “Does anyone in Berlin have mizrabs that I can borrow for my show tonight?” Shankar wrote on X. Social media users sprung into action. “We sourced a locally-owned mizrab just in time for us to take to the stage for our show,” she subsequently shared, adding that it was “beautiful to have a community that comes together for a goal”.

Govinda discharged

Govinda. Pic/PTI

Actor Govinda was discharged from the hospital yesterday, three days after he sustained a bullet injury in his leg when his revolver accidentally went off. “Voh giri aur chal padi,” he chuckled when meeting reporters after his departure. The actor, 60, was seen being wheeled out of the Criticare hospital in Juhu with a cast on his left leg. He was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and daughter, Tina Ahuja. “I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 am. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi. I was shocked, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted,” he told reporters waiting outside his home. Asked why he has a revolver, he said, “When you have fame, you have to be cautious, as there are people who love you, and then there are those who envy you.”

Kick again

Months after mid-day first reported the news of the Kick sequel being in the works (Devil back after over a decade?, July 23), Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala officially announced the project. The duo is currently working on Sikandar, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The studio shared the development relating to Kick 2 on Instagram. Kick, a comedy action movie, marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut, and emerged as a hit. It was Khan’s first film to enter the R200 crore club.

One show, many chances

Actor and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari has credited the series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, for presenting her with new opportunities. “My jewellery business has picked up, and my interior design work has grown. I also did a cameo in

Made in Heaven. It has really been a game-changer. People who used to watch my films are now seeing me on-screen again, and even their kids have become my fans. It’s all thanks to Karan Johar—this is his brainchild. I’m grateful he gave me that little push to be part of it,” said the actor.

For India

Anthony Russo, one half of the Russo Brothers, finds it thrilling to join forces with Indian filmmakers for their globe-trotting Citadel spyverse, after witnessing India’s passion for cinema firsthand on their visits to the country to promote Avengers: Endgame (2019) and The Gray Man (2022). The Prime Video series, Citadel, is their most ambitious project, and is led by Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. “We respond strongly to film lovers, and India has such a massive passion for film. It’s a dialogue with India over storytelling, films, and shows. It has been one of the most exciting parts of what we have been able to do as filmmakers,” Anthony said about Citadel: Honey Bunny, the India chapter of the series. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and

releases in India on November 7.