Held at gunpoint

Suniel Shetty has shared a terrifying memory from the 2001 World Trade Center attacks in the US. While filming Kaante (2002) in Los Angeles, police mistook him for a “threat” because of his beard. Held at gunpoint, handcuffed, and forced to his knees after simply asking a stranger for hotel keys, Suniel was left frozen in shock. “Down or we shoot!” the police yelled. The chaos only ended when the film’s production team and a hotel manager stepped in, proving he was an actor. “The whole incident was insane, I didn’t know what would happen next,” he recalled.