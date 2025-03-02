Breaking News
Have you heard? LA Police mistook Suniel Shetty as 'threat' because of his beard

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Suniel Shetty has shared a terrifying memory from the 2001 World Trade Center attacks in the US. While filming Kaante (2002) in Los Angeles, police mistook him for a “threat”

Suniel Shetty Pic/Instagram

Have you heard? LA Police mistook Suniel Shetty as 'threat' because of his beard
Held at gunpoint



Suniel Shetty has shared a terrifying memory from the 2001 World Trade Center attacks in the US. While filming Kaante (2002) in Los Angeles, police mistook him for a “threat” because of his beard. Held at gunpoint, handcuffed, and forced to his knees after simply asking a stranger for hotel keys, Suniel was left frozen in shock. “Down or we shoot!” the police yelled. The chaos only ended when the film’s production team and a hotel manager stepped in, proving he was an actor. “The whole incident was insane, I didn’t know what would happen next,” he recalled.


