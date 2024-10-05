Have you heard? Ranveer Singh became the target of online ridicule over the weekend, following reports of Sara Arjun being roped in to play his leading lady in his film with director Aditya Dhar

Thrice as nice

Nearly a decade after Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are set to reunite. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who started the romantic comedy franchise with Tanu Weds Manu (2011), is said to have finalised the story of the third edition with his writing partner, Himanshu Sharma. In keeping with the world of the franchise, the film will be a mix of romance, comedy, drama, and music. Taking off from where the last instalment ended, the new narrative organically leads to Tanu Weds Manu 3, as the movie is tentatively titled. Interestingly, like its predecessor, in which Kangana essayed two distinct characters, Tanuja Trivedi Sharma aka Tanu and Kusum Sangwan aka Datto, the actor will play a triple role this time around. Naturally, Kangana is excited about exploring the first triple role of her career and eagerly looking forward to hearing the narration from Aanand and Himanshu. The makers are planning to begin filming around August next year. By then, Rai will be through with Tere Ishq Mein, which reunites him with his Atrangi Re actor, Dhanush.

An odd on-screen pairing

Ranveer Singh became the target of online ridicule over the weekend, following reports of Sara Arjun being roped in to play his leading lady in his film with director Aditya Dhar. The former child star last portrayed the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. While Sara is 19 and Ranveer turns 40 next year, netizens lambasted the filmmakers for the 20-year gap between the actors. One user commented, “Eww, a 39-year-old romancing a teenager! How did they think this was ok?” Ranveer’s fans defended him, saying, “He didn’t choose her as heroine, so no need to demonise him.”

Milestone movie

Following the announcement of the cast of Thalapathy 69, the makers had a mahurat ceremony for the movie recently. H Vinoth’s directorial venture marks the last film of Tamil superstar Vijay, who announced the start of his political journey. Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol joined the team in Chennai on Friday, as the filming was slated to begin on Saturday. The movie also features Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Sharing glimpses from the event, she wrote, “Halamithi and Habibo reunited. Back again with the cutest Viay sir and ready to roll. Let’s create magic.”

To new collabs

As he is getting ready for his Telugu debut, Emraan Hashmi is already finalising his next move. The actor, who played Salman Khan’s nemesis in Tiger 3 (2023), is reportedly in talks with Neeraj Pandey for a web series. The filmmaker, who is readying Special Ops season 2 and Sikander Ka Muqaddar for release, is developing a show for an international streaming giant. While the subject is unknown, sources claim the series is in the thriller space that Neeraj has become synonymous with. Emraan is thrilled to collaborate with the director he has long admired, and insiders claim things should be finalised by this month-end. The shoot will begin early next year, after the cast is finalised.