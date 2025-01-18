Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay will lead a protest march on January 20 at Eganapuram village against the proposed greenfield airport, which is set to become Chennai’s second airport

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Listen to this article Have you heard? Thalapathy Vijay to lead protest march; Janhvi-Sidharth head to Kerala x 00:00

Leading the way for a cause

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay will lead a protest march on January 20 at Eganapuram village against the proposed greenfield airport, which is set to become Chennai’s second airport. Vijay has sought permission to visit Eganapuram village in the Kanchipuram district, where the airport is planned. The protest aims to highlight the ongoing agitation by residents of about 20 villages, who have opposed the project since 2022. The actor requested permission to hold the meeting on January 19 or 20, so the Kanchipuram police gave approval for 20th. On Pongal, two TVK state office-bearers, Jagannathan and another member, visited Eganapuram and identified five acres of land for the gathering. The project requires the acquisition of 5,746 acres across 20 villages, with plans to complete the airport by 2028. Demonstrations, including nighttime protests, recently marked their 900th day on January 10.

Keralathil swagatham

Sidhrth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra travelled to Kerala yesterday for a month-long shoot of Param Sundari. Like fans, we are eager to see the two pair up for the first time in Tushar Jalota’s directorial venture. Jalota is known for Dasvi. The film will also mark Sid’s return to the romantic genre after years. The story is a romantic clash between north and south, featuring banter, laughs, and some fresh tunes.

An emotional wrap-up

Chitrangda Singh has finished filming for the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise and expressed her emotional connection to the project, saying she will miss the “vibe.” The actor shared a video on her Instagram stories of getting her hair done for the last time as her Housefull 5 character. In the clip, she said, “This is the end of Housefull. Today is the last day for me. I am feeling a bit emotional. I am going to miss this vibe.” Chitrangda will share screen space with Akshay Kumar again after Desi Boyz (2011) and Khel Khel Mein (2024).