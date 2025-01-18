Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane in late night operation
Mumbai weather updates: City's air quality remains in 'poor' category
Unauthorised autorickshaws cause menace in Vasai
Saif Ali Khan attacked: ‘Assailant’ was prepared with change of clothes
Mumbai weather updates: Warm pause in cold spell ahead
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Thalapathy Vijay to lead protest march Janhvi Sidharth head to Kerala

Have you heard? Thalapathy Vijay to lead protest march; Janhvi-Sidharth head to Kerala

Updated on: 19 January,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay will lead a protest march on January 20 at Eganapuram village against the proposed greenfield airport, which is set to become Chennai’s second airport

Have you heard? Thalapathy Vijay to lead protest march; Janhvi-Sidharth head to Kerala

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Thalapathy Vijay to lead protest march; Janhvi-Sidharth head to Kerala
x
00:00

Leading the way for a cause


Leading the way for a cause


Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay will lead a protest march on January 20 at Eganapuram village against the proposed greenfield airport, which is set to become Chennai’s second airport. Vijay has sought permission to visit Eganapuram village in the Kanchipuram district, where the airport is planned. The protest aims to highlight the ongoing agitation by residents of about 20 villages, who have opposed the project since 2022. The actor requested permission to hold the meeting on January 19 or 20, so the Kanchipuram police gave approval for 20th. On Pongal, two TVK state office-bearers, Jagannathan and another member, visited Eganapuram and identified five acres of land for the gathering. The project requires the acquisition of 5,746 acres across 20 villages, with plans to complete the airport by 2028. Demonstrations, including nighttime protests, recently marked their 900th day on January 10.


Keralathil swagatham

Sidhrth Malhotra and Janhvi KapoorSidhrth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra travelled to Kerala yesterday for a month-long shoot of Param Sundari. Like fans, we are eager to see the two pair up for the first time in Tushar Jalota’s directorial venture. Jalota is known for Dasvi. The film will also mark Sid’s return to the romantic genre after years. The story is a romantic clash between north and south, featuring banter, laughs, and some fresh tunes.

An emotional wrap-up

An emotional wrap-up

Chitrangda Singh has finished filming for the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise and expressed her emotional connection to the project, saying she will miss the “vibe.” The actor shared a video on her Instagram stories of getting her hair done for the last time as her Housefull 5 character. In the clip, she said, “This is the end of Housefull. Today is the last day for me. I am feeling a bit emotional. I am going to miss this vibe.” Chitrangda will share screen space with Akshay Kumar again after Desi Boyz (2011) and Khel Khel Mein (2024).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chris martin coldplay thalapathy vijay sidharth malhotra janhvi kapoor chitrangada singh dakota johnson bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK