While the winter has set in several parts in the north, cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu. Aamir Khan faced the brunt of the toofaani mausam when he was stranded in Chennai due to the floods

Aamir Khan

Listen to this article Have you heard? That’s a relief! x 00:00

While the winter has set in several parts in the north, cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu. Aamir Khan faced the brunt of the toofaani mausam when he was stranded in Chennai due to the floods. His mother Zeenat Hussain is undergoing treatment there, so he has been staying at a nearby hotel to take care of her. South actor Vishnu Vishal, who was also stranded at his Karapakkam home, shared the update on social media after relief workers rescued them. One can also see Vishnu’s sportstar-wife Jwala Gutta in the images, alongside which he wrote, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw three boats functioning already. Great work by TN government in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”

Shoot begins soon

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that Deepika Padukone’s second production venture will finally go on floors in the new year. The actor, who forayed into filmmaking with Chhapaak (2020), had announced the adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Intern (2015) over three years ago. However, the comedy-drama has suffered multiple delays due to unforeseen circumstances. First, Rishi Kapoor, who was to play the part of the senior intern, originally portrayed by Robert De Niro, passed away in April 2020. The following year, Amitabh Bachchan was signed on for the role. Deepika, who steps into Anne Hathaway’s shoes, will reportedly begin filming with director Amit Ravindernath Sharma in the first quarter of 2024. By then, she will be done with post-release promotions of Fighter and prepped for the new movie too.

Championing desi designers

Sonam K Ahuja, who has consolidated her status as a fashion icon globally too, prefers Indian designers even during her international sojourns. The actor shares that this endeavour started with her first Cannes outing. “My sister Rhea [Kapoor] and I were like, ‘We should wear an Indian designer on a global platform’. We wanted to wear a designer who was young and represented the modern and young India.” Sonam opted for Masaba Gupta-designed saree and even featured in a global fashion magazine. She adds, “I felt very proud of it as an Indian! After that, Rhea and I decided that every time there is an international platform, we will always champion an Indian designer, and we have done that.”

Fact check first

Having been trolled for surrogate endorsement of a tobacco brand in the past, Akshay Kumar is miffed with reports claiming that he is continuing his association with it. “‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news,” he wrote on his social media. Pointing out that the ads were shot in October 2021, he added, “I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news.”

What’s Koffee without some fire?

Ever since Karan Johar started Koffee with Karan, the rapid fire round has increasingly become the talking point. Even as the show’s eighth season is underway, the filmmaker-host recently revealed that they contemplated removing the segment as guests are wary of courting controversies with their frank speak. “Nobody wants a PR nightmare. Everyone is so careful that you have to make sure that you change the language of rapid fire so that you will get something,” he conceded. Recalling the past seasons when his guests answered with abandon, KJo adds, “Today, I won’t answer those [questions], so how can I expect them?” But then again, what’s Koffee with Karan without its famous rapid fire round?