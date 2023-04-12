Have you heard? The write credit

The trailer for Salman Khan's next Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Monday to considerable acclaim. Surprisingly, the writer of Farhad Samji's directorial debut was not listed in the end credits

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled on Monday amid much fanfare. Interestingly, the end credits didn’t include the name of the writer of Farhad Samji’s directorial venture. It turns out that the story was conceptualised by Sajid Nadiadwala, who was initially producing the film. However, the ace producer and the superstar parted ways, owing to creative differences, and the latter took over the production reins. It is being said that Salman didn’t incorporate his producer-buddy’s name to avoid any pre-release confusion. “Nonetheless, Sajid will be rightfully credited in the final cut,” says a source. He adds that after Salman took over the production of the movie, the screenplay and dialogues have been written under his supervision. The informer explains, “Salman is not one to shy away from giving credit where it is due, so Sajid will be appropriately credited and thanked in the movie. They have been buddies for decades and even though they amicably parted ways on this film, they will collaborate again as and when a suitable subject comes up.”

Over 11 years since Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore hit screens, producers Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are planning a sequel. This time around, they are said to be in talks with Sidharth Malhotra to play a rowdy police officer in the action drama. The actor, who plays a cop in Rohit Shetty’s maiden web series, Indian Police Force, is interested in collaborating with them. However, he is contemplating if he should don the khaki outside Rohit’s cop universe. So much soch!

Encore for Prabhas, Prashanth

Even as Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are readying their film, Salaar, for a September theatrical release, we hear they are reuniting for a mythological epic to be produced by Dil Raju. But before they take their magnum opus, tentatively-titled Ravanam, on floors, Prashanth will fulfil his prior commitment to Junior NTR. Only after the Taarak-starrer is complete will the director move on to his next with Prabhas, “The script has been finalised, work on the screenplay is currently underway,” said a source.

After baby shower, the babymoon

Ram Charan is currently in the Maldives with wife Upasana for their babymoon. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, celebrated a baby shower in Dubai last week, with their family and close friends. The RRR actor shared pictures from their Maldives holiday on social media, with just a blue heart emoji. Ram and Upasana, who have been married for over 10 years, announced the pregnancy last December. The to-be parents previously confirmed that they will welcome their first child in India, with their family members.

Another Telugu film on the cards

Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut opposite Junior NTR. Even as Koratala Ravi’s directorial venture, tentatively titled NTR 30, is under production, we hear that Janhvi has been approached for another Telugu film, this time around, opposite Ram Charan. To be directed by Buchi Babu, the movie, presently called RC 16, will see Janhvi play a village belle. The producers will make an official announcement soon after things are finalised.

No gratitude for the mentor?

Ayan Mukerji recently made news for his announcement of the sequels to BrahmÄstra. However, a fact that went unnoticed is that the director neither tagged producer Karan Johar nor mentioned his name in the social media post. So much so that tinsel town is abuzz with whispers of a falling-out between the multi-faceted filmmaker and his protégé. Some industry folks are shocked that after KJo went out of his way to back Ayan’s dream project — which was not only mounted on a big budget, but also in the making for several years — the director didn’t thank the producer. Guess, we’ll have to wait for Karan to clarify his stand on Ayan’s plans for the sequels, and talks of him seeking backing from other production houses to complete the trilogy. Meanwhile, Ayan will helm another venture before he trains attention to the franchise again.

Sikandar joins Citadel cast

Sikandar Kher sure knows that hard work always pays. Whether it’s a crucial part in a series like Aarya or a small role in a film like Monica, O My Darling, the actor earned praise for his performances in both thrillers. Now, he has bagged a pivotal part in the Indian version of Russo Brothers’s international series, Citadel. The American original, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently premiered in the city. Varun Dhawan and Samantha, who play the leads in director-duo Raj-DK’s adaptation, attended the screening, and so did Sikandar. This marks the actor’s maiden collaboration with the director duo. Says a source, “Sikandar is thrilled to team up with Raj and DK for their next big series and he can’t wait to begin shooting with them.” While his role is being kept under wraps for now, we are told that the rest of the cast is being finalised, and they will commence filming soon.