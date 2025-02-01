Subhash Ghai took to Instagram to share a throwback snap featuring himself, Jackie, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene on the Hero actor's birthday along with a story

(From left) Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai sent his warm wishes to actor Jackie Shroff on his 68th birthday. Yesterday, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share a throwback snap featuring himself, Jackie, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Ghai also shared a fascinating anecdote about how Jackie—despite being a massive star—helped boost Madhuri’s confidence during her audition for one of his films. In the caption, he wrote, “In 1984, when I asked Jackie Shroff, big star of Hero [1983] and Karma [1986], to join Madhuri Dixit in her first audition by me for Mukta Arts, he immediately came, encouraged her and told me [that I had made a] beautiful discovery. Today, I remember him on his birthday with all my love and pride because Jackie has always been the kindest star to his juniors and remains grateful to his seniors.”

