Have you heard? Vamos a Espana!

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Ranbir and Shraddha will be shooting a song and some key scenes in Spain, where they will also be joined by Vaibhav Chaudhary

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor


Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon head to Spain for the next spell of Luv Ranjan’s directorial venture. The filmmaker is currently wrapping up the shoot at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri, where a few sets have been built for the ongoing schedule. Joining the two actors are Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The veteran producer, who played a cameo in Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK, has a pivotal role in the yet-untitled movie. Ranbir and Shraddha will be shooting a song and some key scenes in Spain, where they will also be joined by Vaibhav Chaudhary. Incidentally, the team was to fly to the European country last September (Spanish sojourn for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in September, July 16, 2021), but the schedule was delayed in the wake of travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Initially slated to release on the Republic weekend of 2023,  the film has now been deferred to the Holi weekend. 

