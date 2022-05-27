Have you heard? Vamos a Espana!

Ranbir and Shraddha will be shooting a song and some key scenes in Spain, where they will also be joined by Vaibhav Chaudhary

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon head to Spain for the next spell of Luv Ranjan’s directorial venture. The filmmaker is currently wrapping up the shoot at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri, where a few sets have been built for the ongoing schedule. Joining the two actors are Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The veteran producer, who played a cameo in Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK, has a pivotal role in the yet-untitled movie. Ranbir and Shraddha will be shooting a song and some key scenes in Spain, where they will also be joined by Vaibhav Chaudhary. Incidentally, the team was to fly to the European country last September (Spanish sojourn for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in September, July 16, 2021), but the schedule was delayed in the wake of travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Initially slated to release on the Republic weekend of 2023, the film has now been deferred to the Holi weekend.

Given that Karan Johar was hosting his 50th birthday celebrations on Wednesday, it was a foregone conclusion that the party would be more star-studded than the biggest premiere. At the same time, there was some anticipation about the exes that would come together under the same roof. Especially in the context of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt was absent as she is away in London, shooting for her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. So, Ranbir walked in with mom Neetu Kapoor. Katrina sauntered in with husband Vicky Kaushal, and Salman made a solo entry. Inside too, they stuck to their respective groups. While Ranbir hung around with Ayan Mukerji and their friends, Kat preferred the company of Vicky and their buddies. So while Ranbir and Katrina didn’t come face-to-face, we hear Salman greeted his Tiger 3 heroine with a smile and hung around with Aamir and others. Phew!

SRK avoids the paps

All lensmen were waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to saunter in at filmmaker friend Karan Johar’s 50th bash. However, the Pathaan actor chose to make a discreet entry from another gate of YRF Studios to join in the revelry. If his idea is to hide his look for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, then wonder why he didn’t mind making an appearance in front of the media at a brand event in Delhi earlier this week? Anyway, we hear SRK burnt the dance floor dancing to Koi mil gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He also caught up with his Khan dosts, Aamir and Salman, among others.

Not to be spotted together?

Siddhant Chaturvedi seemed to be in two minds when he walked the red carpet at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The actor, who is said to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, apparently didn’t want to be snapped making an entry together. So he walked a few metres ahead, while she trailed with good friend and Siddhant’s Gehraiyaan co-actor, Ananya Panday. At one point, it seemed as if the Gully Boy actor was waiting for Navya to catch up, but he pretended to be waiting for Ananya and then walked into the venue. Interestingly, a couple of months ago, both Siddhant and Navya were reportedly in Rishikesh around the same time. Even though neither reacted to the other’s posts, their respective posts gave enough indication that they were holidaying together.

Title tattle

Like most films related to Rajput history, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj too got into controversy. A few days ago, reports were rife that Karni Sena, which had reservations about Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial venture, had no complaints against the content, but were demanding that the movie be called Samrat Prithviraj. However, inside sources maintain that the makers are going ahead with Prithviraj as the title. “The producer and director have portrayed Samrat Prithviraj in all his glory and tried to retain as much historic authenticity as they possibly could within the runtime of the film.”

It’s show time for Nikhat

After featuring in films like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and web shows like Guilty Minds and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, Nikhat Khan is set to make her television debut. Aamir Khan’s sister will soon be seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery, a new show on Star Plus. Starring Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra, the series promotes empowerment and showcases a story about a young food entrepreneur. Excited about her TV debut, Nikhat enthuses, “It’s an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewers’ hearts. Audiences will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops.” Set to go on air on Monday, the show also features veteran actor Rajendra Chawla in a pivotal role.

A little time for a song

Even as he is getting his next production, Janhit Mein Jaari, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha ready for release, director Raaj Shaandilyaa made time to shoot a music video. The filmmaker roped in Vikrant Bhartiya (of Arziyaan fame) for the track, Kabhi tum. Pleased to collaborate with the Dream Girl director, Vikrant, who has composed and sung the song, says, “Kabhi tum is an emotional song that will touch your soul. This is the first time I’m working with Raaj Shaandilyaa. He’s talented, hard-working and has a unique take on different stories. I hope to work with him in again in the future.”