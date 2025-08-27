Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor return from Love and War schedule in economy class

Updated on: 27 August,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the Rajasthan schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War. They were seen travelling in economy class leaving fans in awe

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah, Instagram

Going economy class

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, were spotted returning to Mumbai together on Monday evening. A video from their flight has since gone viral, showing the actors warmly greeting a crew member. Netizens praised how the duo was travelling in economy class. In the clip, Ranbir was seen recognising one of his teammates and jokingly asking, “Tu kya kar raha hai yaha?” Responding to him, the crew member said that he had a film shoot. Vicky followed, saying, “How are you sir? Lovely teaser sir.” Fans speculated Vicky was teasing the much awaited teaser of Love and War. The film is scheduled for release in March 2026.



Some love stories come with lifetime guarantee


Anupam Kher and Kirron KherAnupam Kher and Kirron Kher

Celebrity couple Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (August 26), sharing loved-up posts on social media. Anupam posted a throwback video featuring Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, recalling how the personalised message had lifted Kirron’s spirits during her illness. “We have had our share of tough times. But we have survived these years with a lot of grace, dignity and love,” he wrote. Kirron marked the occasion by sharing a picture of Anupam and her, calling Anupam her “best friend and partner.” She added, “My best friend and partner. Thank you for all the wonderful years. My life’s best years are with you. We travelled the world together, laughed and enjoyed every moment.”

