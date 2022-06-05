Have you heard? Work life balance

Have you heard?

Janhvi Kapoor

When work calls to beautiful locations, you can’t put the travel bug inside you to rest. Janhvi Kapoor, who is in Paris for the next spell of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, is seen enjoying her time in the French capital, while waiting for Varun Dhawan to return from an award gala. Janhvi is definitely making the most of her free days to savour some French cuisine and shopping around Florence. Posting pictures, she wrote, “Vive La France.”

Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor, who is riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared his health update on Instagram and wrote, “Covid Positive.” Kartik was set to perform at the ongoing IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi, but it seems like the 31-year-old actor will have to skip the gala completely. We wonder if the organisers will get Akshay Kumar, who has recovered from COVID-19, to dance on Bhool Bhalaiyaa?

Still in the making

There are one too many reasons why the sequel to the 1996 hit film, Indian has been delayed—pandemic, death of three technicians on set, and difference of opinion between the production house and director Shankar. Rumours initially claimed the film is set to be shelved. Quelling gossip mongers, Kamal Haasan, reportedly said that Indian 2 is not being shelved. “The shoot of Indian 2 will resume soon after Shankar completes his film with Ram Charan.”

An Italian babymoon

There’s nothing like the glow of motherhood, especially when doting husband Anand whisks off Sonam K Ahuja for a babymoon to Italy. As per Sonam’s social media posts, the couple seem to be soaking in the natural beauty of the Tuscan countryside and spending as much time as possible together before the arrival of the bundle of joy. We are totally digging Sonam’s carefree attitude as she proudly flaunts her baby bump.

Sequel in the works

While the Hindi remake of the Telugu thriller HIT: The First Case is gearing up for a July 15 release, the makers of the original have moved on to the sequel of the film. Adivi Sesh, writer-actor of Major, has been signed on to lead HIT: The Second Case, which is being produced by Makkhi actor Nani. “Nani is a dear friend and I love him as an actor. He just offered me the film and said they want to go much bigger [this time],” says Adivi.

Grateful for the big break

Rohit Saraf is thrilled to be a part of Ishq Vishk Rebound—a spin off of Shahid Kapoor’s debut film, Ishq Vishk (2003). “Today, I realise no matter how hard I try, my imagination could’ve never done justice to every emotion I feel at this moment. ‘One day’ is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been in, and I’m never leaving,” he expresses on Instagram.