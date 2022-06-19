Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh announce son's name on Father's Day

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed their baby boy in January

Yuvraj Singh and Orion/Hazel Keech

Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child n January 2022 and the couple has named their child Orion Keech Singh. They couple made the announcement on the occasion of Father's Day, June 19.

Hazel took to Instagram and posted, "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best. Happy Fathers Day to you too Granddad. I love that Orion gets to see so much of you while you’re patiently waiting for him to be big enough to throw around."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

Show full article