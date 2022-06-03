‘He saw funny videos before a serious scene’

Stating that Dutt’s “unique personality” made him an apt choice to play Kaka Kanha, Samrat Prithviraj director on how the actor approached the intense role

Sanjay Dutt in the film

When doing the groundwork for Samrat Prithviraj, it was the casting of Kaka Kanha that puzzled director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The filmmaker’s extensive research had indicated that Kaka Kanha was a great warrior like nephew Prithviraj Chauhan, but not without his share of idiosyncrasies. The actor, playing the warrior, would also have to hold his own in front of Akshay Kumar who was chosen for the titular role. Dwivedi believed Sanjay Dutt fulfilled the two conditions. “The role demanded a unique personality with a sense of humour. Sanjay Dutt has both the qualities,” says the director.

Dutt’s character is seen wearing a blindfold in the film. Legend has it that following an incident, Kaka Kanha vowed to behead anyone who sported a moustache, after which Prithviraj’s father Someshwar Chauhan convinced him to always wear a blindfold. “Kaka Kanha was deeply attached to Samrat Prithviraj. Their bond is an important part of the film,” says Dwivedi.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Show full article