Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > ‘He saw funny videos before a serious scene’

‘He saw funny videos before a serious scene’

Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Stating that Dutt’s “unique personality” made him an apt choice to play Kaka Kanha, Samrat Prithviraj director on how the actor approached the intense role

‘He saw funny videos before a serious scene’

Sanjay Dutt in the film


When doing the groundwork for Samrat Prithviraj, it was the casting of Kaka Kanha that puzzled director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The filmmaker’s extensive research had indicated that Kaka Kanha was a great warrior like nephew Prithviraj Chauhan, but not without his share of idiosyncrasies. The actor, playing the warrior, would also have to hold his own in front of Akshay Kumar who was chosen for the titular role. Dwivedi believed Sanjay Dutt fulfilled the two conditions. “The role demanded a unique personality with a sense of humour. Sanjay Dutt has both the qualities,” says the director. 

Dutt’s character is seen wearing a blindfold in the film. Legend has it that following an incident, Kaka Kanha vowed to behead anyone who sported a moustache, after which Prithviraj’s father Someshwar Chauhan convinced him to always wear a blindfold. “Kaka Kanha was deeply attached to Samrat Prithviraj. Their bond is an important part of the film,” says Dwivedi. 




Chandraprakash DwivediChandraprakash Dwivedi


Show full article

sanjay dutt Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar sonu sood Prithviraj bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK