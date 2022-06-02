‘He was famous for his voice, not marketing skills’

Pal and Yaaron composer, whom KK considered his mentor, traces the singer’s early years in the industry as they created evergreen tracks

Singer KK

It all began with a call from Hariharan. He had called me to say that there was a [good] singer from Delhi, and asked if he could send him to me. I told him to do so. This young boy had a great persona and voice, and was in awe of me. He’d often say that he dreamt about the fact that I would make his debut album. I would tell him [it was impossible] as I was busy doing jingles at the time, and albums then were not [given importance]. Soon, I started to call him [to record] the jingles I was working on. That’s how people heard of KK.

One day, I collated his jingles and took them to Sony, [suggesting] that they consider signing him on. They liked his voice, and asked me to compose his album. Initially, I refused, but they said that if I wouldn’t [compose] it, they were not sure of getting him on board. So, I decided to go ahead, and that’s how Pal (1999) was made.

I loved the way he sang. I knew his voice, and hence, was able to compose something that would make him sound great. It was my job to compose a piece that he could sing effortlessly, and make him shine. He would come home, and I’d tell him how to render the song so as to evoke the right emotions. He owned the song, and how!

Show full article