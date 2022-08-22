"Hectic shooting days," Kartik Aaryan shares picture from the sets of 'Shehzada'

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2022 01:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Recently, Kartik wrapped up the Haryana schedule of the film, where he shot a special dance number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Saturday, shared a behind-the-scenes from the sets of his upcoming action entertainer film 'Shehzada'. The 'Dhamaka' actor shared a picture on Instagram stories, which he captioned, "Hectic Shooting Days. #Shehzada." In the picture, the cast and crew could be seen busy in discussions and setting up sets for the next shot.


Recently, Kartik wrapped up the Haryana schedule of the film, where he shot a special dance number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon. 

The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Shehzada' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year.


He is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office worldwide.

Apart from 'Shehzada', he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. 'The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

