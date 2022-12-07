Here’s how Abhishek Bachchan wished his 'music partner' Navya Nanda

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Guru’ star uploaded a throwback picture in which he is seen giving a tight hug to the little one

Navya Naveli Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan and. Pic/Instagram

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shares a friendly relationship with his “bhanji” Navya Nanda.

As it’s Navya’s birthday on Tuesday, Abhishek dropped a beautiful birthday wish for his niece.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Guru’ star uploaded a throwback picture in which he is seen giving a tight hug to the little one.

“Happy birthday to my music partner!Love you @navyananda,” he captioned the post.

Abhishek’s post for Navya has garnered several likes and comments.

“This is so cute. best Mamu ever,” Navya’s mother Shweta commented.

Shweta, too, wished her daughter Navya a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi & alarm clock!!! I love you,” Shweta wrote, adding a monochrome picture of Navya.

Navya is the elder child of Shweta and her husband-businessman Nikhil Nanda. They also have a son Agastya Nanda. Navya Naveli Nanda may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

