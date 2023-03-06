Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Amitabh Bachchan confirms injury on the sets of 'Project K' in Hyderabad
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence over allegations made by Aaliya Siddiqui; says his kids are being held hostage
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Heres how Jacqueline Fernandez cherishes the nomination for Applause song from her film Tell It Like A Woman

Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez cherishes the nomination for 'Applause' song from her film 'Tell It Like A Woman'

Updated on: 06 March,2023 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Since the 'Applause' song from her Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman' was nominated for 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars, Jacqueline Fernandez has ruled the headlines

Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez cherishes the nomination for 'Applause' song from her film 'Tell It Like A Woman'

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram


Jacqueline Fernandez has topped all the headlines ever since 'Applause' song from her Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman' was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category at the Oscars. While it was indeed a moment of celebration for the actress and the nation too, she just can't keep calm to share her excitement on the same. Sharing some glimpses of the songs, the actress pens down a heartfelt note while wishing the team.


Taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some visuals of 'Applause' song from her Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman'. The actress further jotted down her best wishes in the caption to the team while praising the spirit of unity of the team.



"This song will always have a special place in my heart and now as we countdown to the Oscar’s 2023 here’s wishing team ‘Tell it like a woman’ for our Oscar Nominated song ‘Applause’ all the best AND WE DID IT TOGETHER!! We Do It Together!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Apart from this, Jacqueline is currently ruling over the hearts of the audience with her new song, "Deewaane," from the recently released film ‘Selfiee’. Aditya Yadav and Stebin Ben have sung it, with Tanishk Bagchi also serving as a composer. The actress yet again left the audience impressed with her dance moves and stunning appearance in the song.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite Bollywood style icon: The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Crack’ with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. It is going to be ‘India’s first-ever extreme sports action film and will be directed by Aditya Datt. Secondly, she will also be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’ which stars Sonu Sood and will be directed by Vaibhav Misra.

jacqueline fernandez Oscars 2023 bollywood news Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK