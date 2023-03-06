Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez cherishes the nomination for 'Applause' song from her film 'Tell It Like A Woman'

Since the 'Applause' song from her Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman' was nominated for 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars, Jacqueline Fernandez has ruled the headlines

Jacqueline Fernandez has topped all the headlines ever since 'Applause' song from her Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman' was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category at the Oscars. While it was indeed a moment of celebration for the actress and the nation too, she just can't keep calm to share her excitement on the same. Sharing some glimpses of the songs, the actress pens down a heartfelt note while wishing the team.

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some visuals of 'Applause' song from her Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman'. The actress further jotted down her best wishes in the caption to the team while praising the spirit of unity of the team.

"This song will always have a special place in my heart and now as we countdown to the Oscar’s 2023 here’s wishing team ‘Tell it like a woman’ for our Oscar Nominated song ‘Applause’ all the best AND WE DID IT TOGETHER!! We Do It Together!"

Apart from this, Jacqueline is currently ruling over the hearts of the audience with her new song, "Deewaane," from the recently released film ‘Selfiee’. Aditya Yadav and Stebin Ben have sung it, with Tanishk Bagchi also serving as a composer. The actress yet again left the audience impressed with her dance moves and stunning appearance in the song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Crack’ with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. It is going to be ‘India’s first-ever extreme sports action film and will be directed by Aditya Datt. Secondly, she will also be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’ which stars Sonu Sood and will be directed by Vaibhav Misra.